Australia coach Darren Lehmann was not involved in the hatching of the ball tampering conspiracy by few of his players which have not got them bans from Cricket Australia. Steve Smith and David Warner will be serving a ban of a year and also miss out on the Indian Premier League, while Cameron Bancroft has been handed a nine months ban.

It was surprising for the cricket fans and pundits around the world to see Darren Lehmann being let go off in the ball tampering row which has hit Australian cricket hard. When Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith admitted the attempt to cheat for the first time in the post-match press conference on the third day of their third Test match between Australia and South Africa, Smith was clear in his revelations that the team’s leadership group knew about the idea. Apart from skipper Smith, Vice-captain David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft, who have all been banned from Cricket Australia for 1 year and nine months respectively, fingers were also pointed at Coach Darren Lehmann.

However, Cricket Australia Chief James Sutherland on Wednesday told the media that Lehmann had no idea of the ball tampering plan and that he had a heated walkie-talkie exchange with 12th man Peter Handscomb as soon as footages of Bancroft trying to rub a foreign object on the ball were played on television screens across the world. The evidence was crucial for the Australian board to conclude that the coach was not a part of the leadership group which knew about the tampering idea.

Cricket Australia had immediately asked David Warner, Steve Smith and Bancroft to leave South Africa before handing them their respective punishments. Lehmann meanwhile was kept in charge of the team and was ruled out clear of all allegations. Television footages showed Lehmann trying to send a message down to Handscomb on his walkie-talkie after Bancroft was caught in his malign attempt on the television cameras, with what he later admitted was a yellow tape or sandpaper as Cricket Australia have coined it.

“I want to clarify that specific point. He sent a message to say ‘what the hell is going on’, except he didn’t use the word ‘hell’,” Sutherland told reporters at the Australia team hotel in Johannesburg about Lehmann.

“(Cricket Australia’s head of integrity) Iain Roy in his investigation found that to be the fact. I am satisfied that Darren Lehmann was not involved and didn’t know anything about the plan,” Sutherland added.

Steve Smith and David Warner will not be participating in any domestic or International cricket matches for Australia for a period of one year. Bancroft will serve a nine months ban for his involvement in the incident which has created a bad image for the whole team. Warner and Smith have also been ripped off their Indian Premier League 2018 contracts and have been barred from taking part in the cash-rich T20 league.

After Warne issued an apology to the fans around the world for being the main culprit of the ball tampering conspiracy, Steve Smith broke down in his latest press conference in Australia and said that he takes full responsibility of whatever had happened under his leadership. “I am sorry. I want to make it clear that as the captain of the Australia Cricket team I take full responsibility. I made a serious error of judgment and I now understand the consequences. I will do everything I can do to make up for my mistake and the damage it has caused. If any good can come of this, it can be a lesson to others, and I hope can be a cause for change,” Smith said.

