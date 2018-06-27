Brazil is one of the favourite teams to win the ongoing football world cup in Russia but their lacklustre displays of late have sent them down the pecking order of favourites. If they need to make it further in the tournament, they need to shake off their poor form.

Neymar and Gabriel Jesus have failed to hit the top form in the ongoing world cup so far

Brazil football team boasts of one of the most technically gifted players in the ongoing FIFA World Cup but the Selecao is failing at every front in Russia. Except Phlippe Coutinho, the entire team has been ineffective in lacklustre displays that see them somehow topping their Group E with 4 points. On Wednesday, they will play their final group match against Serbia and will have the opportunity to book their round of 16 berth, but things can potentially go southways for the South American side.

Brazil were in shambles when a comparatively weaker Switzerland posed a monumental challenge to them and subdued them in a 1-1 draw. The Swiss team was a bit unlucky in the Group E opener and were eluded of a victory.

On the other hand, the Brazilian side ran out of ideas on the pitch and failed to create opportunities or capitalise on any of them which came their way. It was Barcelona man Coutinho who scored a stunner from outside the box to salvage a crucial point for his side.

Even in the second group match against Costa Rica, Brazil players were running on the pitch like headless chickens as the Costa Rican players made tough work of the Brazilians for the entirety of 90 minutes.

It was a dreadful sight for the Selecao fans and the roaring crowd came to a standstill only to be revived again by Philippe Coutinho’s tap-in the dying minutes of the game. After going 1-0 up, Brazil struck again as Neymar rose to the occasion and opened his world cup account with an easy goal.

Irrespective of the victory, Brazil was nowhere near the standards that are expected of them. They secured victory over Costa Rica in the injury time, only after getting hassled by the opposition for full 90 minutes.

The Selecao has two great goalkeepers in Allison and Ederson while the star-studded backline marshalled by Marcelo and Thiago Silva goes without saying.

It is the attacking lineup comprising of Gabriel Jesus, Neymar and Willian that needs to tick and light up the stadium with their mazy runs and electric dribbles. Brazil’s hopes heavily rely on their attacking unit which has spectacularly failed so far and they need to up their game, if they expect to make further in the competition.

