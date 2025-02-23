Here’s Why Imam-Ul-Haq Has Replaced Fakhar Zaman In India Vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

With Fakhar Zaman out, Pakistan made one change in their lineup: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan suffered a major setback ahead of their high-stakes clash against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as star opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out due to injury. The left-handed batter, known for his explosive batting, particularly against India, was replaced by Imam-ul-Haq in the playing XI for the crucial game at the Dubai International Stadium.

Fakhar Zaman’s Injury: What Happened?

Fakhar Zaman sustained an oblique muscle injury during Pakistan’s tournament opener against New Zealand. The injury occurred while he was fielding early in the game, as he chased a boundary attempt off a Shaheen Afridi delivery. Despite returning to bat later in the innings, Zaman struggled with movement and was visibly in discomfort. He managed to score 24 off 41 balls, but his injury worsened, ruling him out of the remainder of the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Imam-ul-Haq as his replacement, marking a forced change in the team’s lineup.

A Big Blow for Pakistan

Zaman’s absence is a massive loss for Pakistan, especially given his track record against India. His most iconic performance came in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final, where he smashed a match-winning 114 off 106 balls, leading Pakistan to a historic 180-run victory over India. His aggressive approach at the top has often provided Pakistan with flying starts, making him an irreplaceable asset in pressure games.

His injury further complicates Pakistan’s campaign, as they are already on the back foot after a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening game. A loss against India could severely dent their chances of making it to the semifinals.

Pakistan’s Playing XI vs India

With Fakhar Zaman out, Pakistan made one change in their lineup:

Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

India’s Playing XI vs Pakistan

India, coming off a dominant six-wicket win against Bangladesh, opted to stick with their winning combination:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

Fakhar Zaman’s Message to Fans

Expressing disappointment over missing the tournament, Zaman took to social media, stating:

“Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honor and a dream of every cricketer. Unfortunately, I’m out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, but surely Allah is the best planner. I will be backing our boys from home. This is just the beginning—my comeback will be stronger than the setback.”

Pakistan now faces an uphill battle in Zaman’s absence, relying on Imam-ul-Haq to fill the void. With India’s formidable form and spin-friendly conditions in Dubai, Pakistan’s batting lineup will need to step up to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

