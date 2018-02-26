Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-man squad for the upcoming Nidahas Trophy, where India will be tussling in a T20 tri-series with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. A host of senior Indian players including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohl were not picked in the squad which will be captained by Rohit Sharma.

Indian cricket team after a successful tour against South Africa will be heading into the 2018 Nidahas Trophy without the senior players. The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the 15-member squad for the tri-nation series on Sunday which took the fans by surprise as some of the big names were missing from the list. The T20 series will be contested between Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka. Skipper Virat Kohli who was in a lethal touch in South Africa, scoring three centuries on the tour has been rested ahead of the series and vice-captain Rohit Sharma will carry the baton in his absence.

The Indian team has been playing continuous cricket since past few months and the senior players had demanded rest to which the BCCI obliged. A host of senior players in Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the Nidahas Trophy. Shikhar Dhawan will be taking the role of Rohit Sharma’s deputy in the series and will be guiding some of the young guns like Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar and Vijay Shankar.

ALSO READ: Harsha Bhogle, Ravichandran Ashwin engage in Twitter banter over Arsenal’s dip in form

Chief selector MSK Prasad has revealed the reason behind leaving out the big names for the upcoming tour. He said that the team administration has demanded rest for the key bowlers to ensure adequate rest and prevent any potential injury. “We’ve kept in mind the workload and upcoming schedule while finalizing the team for Nidahas Trophy. The high-performance team has suggested that adequate rest should be given to our fast bowlers to help improve athletic performance, maximize rest and prevent injury,” explained Prasad.

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who hit his top form in the limited over series against South Africa, playing a few crucial knocks to help India bag the series was also rested for the Nidahas Trophy. He has been a regular in the Indian side in both T20s and ODIs and his dropping came as a huge surprise for the fans. However, Prasad revealed that it was Dhoni himself who asked to be rested. “Mr MS Dhoni was not available for selection as he had requested for rest,” he said.

ALSO READ: Ravichandran Ashwin named Kings XI Punjab skipper for IPL 2018

The series will be a perfect platform for prominent youngsters like Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Siraj and Vijay Shankar who will want to grab the opportunity by its neck and compete for a permanent spot in the national side.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan (vc), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk).

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App