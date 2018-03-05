Mahendra Singh Dhoni might be the calmest cricketer on the pitch but he remains one of the quirkiest brains off the field. Recently the captain cool was seen dressed as a warrior akin to of Bahubali in a Snickers commercial which went viral instantly on social media. Dhoni has been named the brand ambassador of Snickers chocolate brand.

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni ever since making his debut in international cricket has over the years established himself as a sports icon and enjoys a staggering fan base across the globe. The stellar wicket-keeper batsman apart from being an ace cricketer remains a trendsetter and is known for his shrewd sense of styling. He was recently spotted in a television commercial sporting long hair which went viral on social media and gave rise to several speculations as to why Dhoni has gone back to the hairstyle which he made famous with his sensational batting prowess. The wicket-keeper batsman in the Snickers (chocolate) commercial was seen dressed like a warrior and was seen instructing his team-mates in a locker room.

The advertisement of Snickers became an instant hit among the fans and Dhoni’s look from the commercial went viral. Now Mars Wrigley Confectionery has announced the appointment of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the new brand ambassador for its chocolate brand Snickers. In the commercial, Dhoni dressed in a typical warrior outfit is seen asking his team-mates for action while raising his bat like a sword, to which one of his team-mates replies: “even captain cool loses cool”, and offers him a snickers bar to satiate his hunger.

The new TV commercial as per the makers, bring out a different side of the captain cool who is otherwise known for not showing any emotions on the pitch. “The new TVC gives a new spin to M.S. Dhoni’s otherwise calm personality and successfully reiterates that hunger ache achhon ko badal deta and India’s favourite cricketer is no exception!, mentions a press release by Mars Wrigley Confectionery.

“I am extremely excited to be associated with Snickers. It breaks away from the monotony and resonates with the quirk in everybody. It has the capability to curate emotions that redefine one’s personality the best. It has always been one of my favourites not only because of its delicious taste but also because it is a perfect solution to hunger pangs. This association comes to me as a natural fit as nothing can satiate the angry hunger as well as Snickers does,” said MS Dhoni on being associated with Snickers. After a gruelling South Africa tour, Mahi with the rest of the Indian team returned to India and will not be taking part in the upcoming Nidahas Trophy.

Along with Dhoni, a host of other senior players like Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will not be taking part in the tri-nation T20 series which starts from Tuesday, March 6. The contest will be between Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India, with the final being played on March 18. Dhoni will next be seen on the cricketing pitch when he takes the field for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2018. He will be returning back in the yellow to lead the two-time champions who are making a return after serving a suspension of two years.

“We are honoured to have M.S. Dhoni join the SNICKERS® family. The brand is loved across the world for its cool quotient and there is no one who personifies this better than our very own Captain Cool. Ever since its launch in the Indian market, SNICKERS® has successfully built upon the philosophy of how you’re not you when you are hungry. With the association of M.S Dhoni, we are beginning the next chapter of our journey in India and strengthening our relevance amongst Indian consumers,” said Yogesh Tewari, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley Confectionery.

Here’s the quirky Snickers ad featuring MS Dhoni:

