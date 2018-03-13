Super striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was touted to bring in goals at Arsenal when he made his much-anticipated switch to the north London club but has failed to deliver. The Gabonese striker who has scored only twice for the Gunners so far in the season has suggested the lack of game time as the reason behind his struggles. Due to having represented Dortmund in the Champions League, Aubameyang cannot take part in the Europa League for Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to justify the hype surrounding his transfer before he secured a switch from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal. The Gabonese striker has had little impact in one of the toughest phases in Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal career. The Gunners after getting dumped out of the League Cup finals at the hands of Premier League leaders Manchester City, embraced two successive defeats in the Premier League before bouncing back to humble AC Milan in the Europa League and floor Watford in the Premier League.

Much was expected from Aubameyang to revive Arsenal’s chances across competitions but the Gabon international could do the least. With Europa League remaining as Gunners’ only trophy target this season as they struggle for Champions League qualification through top four contentions in the Premier League. They have been ousted of all other title races and cannot play their main striker in the Europa League, which has further dented their hopes of a Champions League spot next season.

Expressing his disappointment over not being able to play regular games for Arsenal, Aubameyang stated that he was used to playing more football back at Dortmund which is the reason why it has been difficult for him to deliver the same impact as he has had with Dortmund over the years. “I am really frustrated because the rules are a bit… I don’t know how to say in English but I am disappointed because I can’t help my team,” said the 28-year-old who ended his three-match goalless streak with a sublime goal in Arsenal’s win against Brighton.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot represent Arsenal in the Europa League as he had already played Champions League games with Dortmund. The striker feels due to limited match opportunities he has embraced a frustrating start at the Emirates. After scoring in his Premier League debut for the Gunners in a 5-1 victory over Everton, Aubameyang failed to find the back of the net in three successive games.

“When I was in Dortmund, I was playing every three days but now I play once a week or have a long time between games. It is not easy that’s life. I have to deal with it. I didn’t play a lot in January so it was difficult to find the rhythm. Now I’m feeling better. I work hard, I work a lot in the last weeks and I am happy because I feel better,” Aubameyang explained.

