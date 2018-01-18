Neymar was not spared by Paris Saint Germain (PSG) fans during their latest Ligue 1 victory against Dijon. The Brazilian ace scored four times and assisted two goals in the game but was booed heavily by the supporters for a certain reason.

Neymar has been in fine form ever since securing his move to Paris Saint Germain in a world record move which saw him become the world’s most expensive professional footballer. The Brazilian ace, however, has failed to win hearts in France despite being a prolific presence in the PSG attacking unit. It wasn’t a pleasant surprise for the main man when he was subjected to boos by the club fans during their comfortable 8-0 win against Dijon in the Ligue 1. He was aggressively whistled by the PSG supporters after yet another disagreement with strike partner Edinson Cavani.

Neymar scored four goals and assisted two in what was a remarkable individual performance from the 25-year-old, but he failed to leave the pitch as one of the crowd favourites. Cavani headed PSG’s third goal on the night which saw Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe also find the back of the net. His goal brought him levels with club top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic on 156 goals across competitions. In the 83rd minute of the game, PSG’s world record signing was not welcomed by the crowd when he kept his generosity aside to step up for a penalty denying Cavani a chance to become club top scorer.

Cavani, Cavani the crowd kept shouting while Neymar placed the ball and put it past the keeper to wrap up PSG’s dominating win which saw them assemble 11 points lead from second-placed Lyon. This wasn’t the first instance when Neymar and Cavani had differences over set pieces. The duo garnered headlines during PSG’s 2-0 win over Lyon last year when they argued over taking set pieces.

Neymar was reportedly left angered over the response received from the fans and left the pitch fuming. However, PSG captain Thiago Silva denied the claims and said nothing such happened. “No, I do not think he was angry when he left,” Silva told Canal+.

“There were some of the supporters against him, but the most important thing is the final score and the win.

“And for Edi (Cavani), the record will come. He scores all the time, there are still a lot of games to play this year, he will beat all records.” With the four goals from the night, Neymar took his tally to 24 while Cavani has so far scored 26 times for PSG.