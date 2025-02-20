Here’s Why Rohit Sharma Picked Harshit Rana Over Arshdeep Singh Against Bangladesh | Champions Trophy 2025

Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut earlier this year against England, has impressed in limited opportunities, claiming six wickets in three ODIs before this match.

India began their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a high-intensity clash against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. After losing the toss, the Rohit Sharma-led side was asked to bowl first, setting the stage for an intriguing contest.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One of the biggest surprises in India’s playing XI was the inclusion of young pacer Harshit Rana over left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh. Addressing this selection call, India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that the team opted for Rana’s ability to hit the deck hard rather than the variation a left-arm pacer like Arshdeep brings.

“Rana was picked for his hit-the-deck abilities ahead of the variation a left-arm quick brings,” Rohit said at the toss.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, fans have reacted to this replacement, and it has sparked debate:

INDIAN MANAGEMENT ISN’T EASY TO UNDERSTAND – Harshit Rana got selected in the squad as Bumrah replacement ahead of M Siraj (No Sense) – Harshit Rana playing against BAN ahead of inform left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. (Can’t Digest)#HarshitRana #ArshdeepSingh #INDvsBAN #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/kck0GJkFRP — Priyanshu Kumar (@priyanshusports) February 20, 2025

Will never be able to understand how Harshit Rana is picked over Arshdeep #INDvBAN #ChampionsTrophy — Vansh (@CatsFurrever) February 20, 2025

Harshit Rana Makes An Early Impact

Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut earlier this year against England, has impressed in limited opportunities, claiming six wickets in three ODIs before this match. His selection paid off immediately as he struck in just his first over, dismissing Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. Earlier, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami provided India with the first breakthrough by removing Soumya Sarkar.

With Bangladesh losing two early wickets, India’s bowling attack looked sharp, with Shami, Rana, and spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav leading the charge.

India vs Bangladesh: Playing XIs

Bangladesh XI:

Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

With the match underway, India will look to capitalize on the early wickets and set a strong foundation for a successful start to their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

ALSO READ: Harshit Rana, Virat Kohli Fire Up India With Aggressive Send-Off To Najmul Hossain Shanto