Here’s Why Virat Kohli Chooses Not To Share His Cricket Milestones Online

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has addressed criticism regarding his social media presence, particularly the focus on brand promotions over personal updates. Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab’s Indian Sports Summit, Kohli shared insights into his evolving relationship with digital platforms, emphasizing the need for balance and mental well-being.

With over 270 million followers on Instagram, Kohli remains one of the most followed athletes globally. However, the cricket legend admitted that the overwhelming attention he receives online prompted him to reconsider his social media engagement.

“The kind of attention you get and the kind of traction you receive when you put something out there on a platform is quite unbelievable. It’s quite intense,” Kohli said, as quoted by Wisden. “Luckily, I was born in a time where I didn’t work with this thing [my phone] in my pocket. So for me to just keep it on the side is pretty easy. Hence, I don’t engage in posts a lot these days.”

Kohli’s Conscious Decision to Separate Personal and Professional Life

Kohli explained that his decision to limit personal posts stems from a desire to conserve energy for his game and loved ones.

“To keep up with that stream was just way too much. I physically felt like it was taking a lot of my energy away from me, which I would absolutely apply to my game, to my life, and to people around me. And I didn’t want to waste any of that,” he added.

Addressing concerns about brand promotions dominating his feed, Kohli clarified that most of his posts align with past commitments. However, he is making a conscious effort to separate his private and professional life to maintain authenticity.

“I’m making a conscious effort not to include my social media handle in whatever I’m doing next in my life. If you only see branded content on your platform, people start thinking, ‘Oh, there’s nothing being posted apart from this here.’ And it just becomes too complicated,” he said.

Why Kohli Avoids Posting About Personal Achievements?

Interestingly, Kohli also revealed that he refrains from posting about his cricketing milestones, even after major tournament wins.

“Posting about, for example, us winning the championship, it’s not going to increase the happiness in my heart. They all know we’ve won the trophy. So me posting about it is not going to give us two trophies. The reality stays the same,” Kohli explained.

Reflecting on his career longevity, Kohli acknowledged the emotions fans invest in his journey. “I think when you are at a stage for a long period of your life, when you perform and people get used to your performances, they start feeling for you more than you are sometimes. I might not have an Australia tour again in me, in four years’ time, I don’t know,” he noted.

Kohli’s Performance in Champions Trophy 2025

On the field, Kohli continues to shine, playing a pivotal role in India’s Champions Trophy triumph. He amassed 218 runs at an impressive average of 54.50, delivering standout performances, including a century against Pakistan and a crucial 84-run knock in the semi-final against Australia.

With Kohli focusing on prioritizing his well-being and game, his approach to social media is likely to remain selective, aligning with his commitment to a balanced and mindful lifestyle.

