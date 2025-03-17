Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Here’s Why Virat Kohli Chooses Not To Share His Cricket Milestones Online

Here’s Why Virat Kohli Chooses Not To Share His Cricket Milestones Online

Reflecting on his career longevity, Kohli acknowledged the emotions fans invest in his journey.

Here’s Why Virat Kohli Chooses Not To Share His Cricket Milestones Online

Virat Kohli


Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has addressed criticism regarding his social media presence, particularly the focus on brand promotions over personal updates. Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab’s Indian Sports Summit, Kohli shared insights into his evolving relationship with digital platforms, emphasizing the need for balance and mental well-being.

With over 270 million followers on Instagram, Kohli remains one of the most followed athletes globally. However, the cricket legend admitted that the overwhelming attention he receives online prompted him to reconsider his social media engagement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The kind of attention you get and the kind of traction you receive when you put something out there on a platform is quite unbelievable. It’s quite intense,” Kohli said, as quoted by Wisden. “Luckily, I was born in a time where I didn’t work with this thing [my phone] in my pocket. So for me to just keep it on the side is pretty easy. Hence, I don’t engage in posts a lot these days.”

Kohli’s Conscious Decision to Separate Personal and Professional Life

Kohli explained that his decision to limit personal posts stems from a desire to conserve energy for his game and loved ones.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“To keep up with that stream was just way too much. I physically felt like it was taking a lot of my energy away from me, which I would absolutely apply to my game, to my life, and to people around me. And I didn’t want to waste any of that,” he added.

Addressing concerns about brand promotions dominating his feed, Kohli clarified that most of his posts align with past commitments. However, he is making a conscious effort to separate his private and professional life to maintain authenticity.

“I’m making a conscious effort not to include my social media handle in whatever I’m doing next in my life. If you only see branded content on your platform, people start thinking, ‘Oh, there’s nothing being posted apart from this here.’ And it just becomes too complicated,” he said.

Why Kohli Avoids Posting About Personal Achievements?

Interestingly, Kohli also revealed that he refrains from posting about his cricketing milestones, even after major tournament wins.

“Posting about, for example, us winning the championship, it’s not going to increase the happiness in my heart. They all know we’ve won the trophy. So me posting about it is not going to give us two trophies. The reality stays the same,” Kohli explained.

Reflecting on his career longevity, Kohli acknowledged the emotions fans invest in his journey. “I think when you are at a stage for a long period of your life, when you perform and people get used to your performances, they start feeling for you more than you are sometimes. I might not have an Australia tour again in me, in four years’ time, I don’t know,” he noted.

Kohli’s Performance in Champions Trophy 2025

On the field, Kohli continues to shine, playing a pivotal role in India’s Champions Trophy triumph. He amassed 218 runs at an impressive average of 54.50, delivering standout performances, including a century against Pakistan and a crucial 84-run knock in the semi-final against Australia.

With Kohli focusing on prioritizing his well-being and game, his approach to social media is likely to remain selective, aligning with his commitment to a balanced and mindful lifestyle.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Strikes Again: Scores In Inter Miami’s Dramatic Win Over Atlanta

Filed under

social media presence Virat Kohli

newsx

India Masters’ IML 2025 Title Triumph: Captain Sachin Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Celebration Will Make Your Day
newsx

Tamil Nadu vs Centre: CM Stalin Defends ‘Ru’ Symbol As Tamil Pride, BJP Calls It...
To ensure women's safety

What Is Delhi Police’s ‘Shishtachar’ Initiative? All You Need To Know About The Anti-Eve Teasing...
Srikanth Bolla, an inspir

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge
New Zealand Prime Ministe

‘Proud’: New Zealand PM Luxon Praises Contributions By Indian-Kiwis For His Country
newsx

Monterrey Claims Controversial 3-1 Victory Over Pumas As Sergio Ramos Sees Red
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Masters’ IML 2025 Title Triumph: Captain Sachin Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Celebration Will Make Your Day

India Masters’ IML 2025 Title Triumph: Captain Sachin Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Celebration Will Make Your Day

Tamil Nadu vs Centre: CM Stalin Defends ‘Ru’ Symbol As Tamil Pride, BJP Calls It Separatist

Tamil Nadu vs Centre: CM Stalin Defends ‘Ru’ Symbol As Tamil Pride, BJP Calls It...

What Is Delhi Police’s ‘Shishtachar’ Initiative? All You Need To Know About The Anti-Eve Teasing Squads

What Is Delhi Police’s ‘Shishtachar’ Initiative? All You Need To Know About The Anti-Eve Teasing...

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

‘Proud’: New Zealand PM Luxon Praises Contributions By Indian-Kiwis For His Country

‘Proud’: New Zealand PM Luxon Praises Contributions By Indian-Kiwis For His Country

Entertainment

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why Is He Doing It?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips