Herschelle Gibbs tweeted a GIF of Alia Bhatt and later, the former South African cricketer admitted that he has no idea who the lady is.

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs on Monday shared a tweet in which he posted a GIF of the Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, but later the former cricketer admitted that he has no idea who she is. When someone asked Gibbs that he know Alia Bhatt or not, to the question, the South African batsmen said that he has no idea who the lady is. After sharing the tweet about Alia Bhatt that he has no idea who she is, Alia posted her reaction on Gibbs’ realization and made tweeted another GIF with a signal for four runs.

I have no idea who the lady is 🤷‍♂️ — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) August 26, 2019

Several Twitter users had witty reactions to Gibbs’ admission. One person took a dig on Ranbir Kapoor by writing a note saying Ranbir Kapoor sir please look into the matter as soon as possible as Ranbir Kapoor is Alia’s Rumoured boyfriend.

When Gibbs continued to show his cluelessness when asked about Alia Bhatt, few people started describing Alia as renowned Bollywood actress while others said that it was done intentionally by Herschelle Gibbs in order to grab Indian followers.

But alia bhatt knows how good a tennis player u r.. 😁 — Crime Master Gogo (@vipul2777) August 27, 2019

She is an outstanding actress, most gorgeous and talented among the youngest bollywood stars @aliaa08 — Digital Sashtra (@digitalsashtra) August 27, 2019

This is @aliaa08 bollywood actor. Alia you may want to send some CDs of your movies to Herschelle for him to know you better. Pls ensure that they are either dubbed or have sub title in english. 😉 — senny0101 (@senny01011) August 27, 2019

Referred as one of the best openers of all time, Gibbs was always surrounded by controversies and the biggest case was related to a match-fixing scandal with the late South African skipper Hansie Cronje. After the incident, Gibbs avoided India tours for a few years in order to save himself from getting arrested and was interrogated by the Delhi police also.

Alia Bhatt is currently working in high scale movies like Brahmastra, RRR, and Sadak 2. She most recently appeared in the box office flop, Kalank, before that she appeared in Raazi and Gully Boy.

