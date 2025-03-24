‘He’s Like Old Wine-Getting Better With Time’, Navjot Singh Sidhu Calls MS Dhoni ‘The Best’ Even At 43

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has hailed MS Dhoni as the best wicketkeeper even at the age of 43. The legendary cricketer once again showcased his exceptional skills during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Dhoni, known for his lightning-fast reflexes, stunned fans and cricket experts alike with a remarkable stumping of Suryakumar Yadav. The moment became one of the highlights of the match, reaffirming Dhoni’s status as an evergreen cricketing icon. Speaking on Jio Hotstar, Sidhu lavished praise on the former Indian captain, saying, “At 43 years old, he is still the best. He’s like old wine getting better with time. Just look at his fitness. A wicketkeeper’s survival depends on it, and Dhoni’s technique, combined with his effortless execution, is remarkable.”

Humility and leadership

Sidhu also admired Dhoni’s humility and leadership, particularly his encouragement of young Mumbai Indians left-arm spinner Vignesh Puthur. “It was the sweetest and most heartwarming sight when he walked up to young Vignesh, patted him on the back, and encouraged him. That kind of motivation is like premium gasoline it fuels a player to overcome life’s toughest challenges. Somewhere down the line, Dhoni has won hearts. He has nothing left to prove, yet people don’t want him to leave the game,” Sidhu added. He even went on to say that Dhoni could still score a half-century for CSK at 50.

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden also echoed Sidhu’s sentiments while speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s T20 Time Out. Reflecting on Dhoni’s stumping of Suryakumar Yadav off Noor Ahmad’s delivery, Hayden said, “He [Dhoni] was on fire. Noor Ahmad was firing down the leg side, and it was just a movement across the ball. The stumping was just superb such quick timing, great hands, and good vision. He’s still got it.”

Chennai Super Kings secured a thrilling four-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians, thanks to a spirited spell from Noor Ahmad and an unbeaten 65 from Rachin Ravindra. The match once again proved why Dhoni remains a formidable presence behind the stumps and an invaluable asset to CSK.

