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Home > Sports News > ‘He’s Unreal Talent’: New Zealand Speedster Hails 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead of IND vs NZ Series

‘He’s Unreal Talent’: New Zealand Speedster Hails 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead of IND vs NZ Series

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has praised 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as an “unreal talent” ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20I series 2026. The Rajasthan Royals sensation will face New Zealand’s bowling attack during his highly anticipated international tour.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been selected for India's squad for the T20I series in New Zealand. Image Credit: ANI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been selected for India's squad for the T20I series in New Zealand. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 16:11 IST

India vs New Zealand: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to attract attention from the cricketing world, with New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson reportedly praising the 15-year-old Indian batting sensation as an “unreal talent.” One of the most thrilling talents to emerge from Indian cricket is that of the young boy’s fearless batting and spectacular power-hitting against even the best bowlers.

The acknowledgment from an international fast bowler also backs up the increasing hype around Sooryavanshi, who has already created a mark with his exploits in domestic cricket as well as in the Indian Premier League.

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Speaking ahead of the upcoming India vs New Zealand T20I series, Ferguson expressed his admiration for Sooryavanshi and explained why the youngster’s inclusion in the Indian squad was hardly surprising.

“I played him in the IPL. He’s proper talent. He’s unreal talent. It’s no surprise that he’s been pushed into the Indian squad. I think he’s done IPL back-to-back seasons and been exceptional,” Ferguson said.

The New Zealand pacer further added, “Looking forward to a challenge that comes with New Zealand. Obviously it’s his first time here, I imagine. I’m not sure if he’s played cricket here before. But yeah, it’s going to be an awesome series.”

The fast bowler also called the series ahead an ‘exciting challenge’, as Sooryavanshi might see the conditions in New Zealand for the first time.

Ferguson admitted that playing in New Zealand is a different challenge, with varying ground dimensions, boundary sizes, and conditions that can affect batting strategies. He believes that adapting to these factors will be important for the Indian youngster.

India vs New Zealand T20I Series: A Big Opportunity for Sooryavanshi

On October 6, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the squad of 16 players for India’s five-match T20I series with Shreyas Iyer as the captain. Sooryavanshi is part of the squad, which also features senior players like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma.

The series will start in Christchurch on October 22, before the second T20I on October 24, also in Christchurch. All the remaining fixtures will be staged in Wellington, Auckland, and Hamilton, concluding with the final in Hamilton on November 1.

For Sooryavanshi, the tour brings the chance to take his more aggressive style of play against a foreign attack and in unfamiliar conditions. Sooryavanshi’s attacking strokeplay has earned him considerable media attention as one of India’s most promising young cricketers.

Also Read: Why Did Arunachal Pradesh Not Play Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Opening Clash Against Nagaland? BCCI Secretary Reveals Reason

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‘He’s Unreal Talent’: New Zealand Speedster Hails 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead of IND vs NZ Series
Tags: IND vs NZindia vs new zealandLockie FergusonVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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‘He’s Unreal Talent’: New Zealand Speedster Hails 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead of IND vs NZ Series

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‘He’s Unreal Talent’: New Zealand Speedster Hails 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead of IND vs NZ Series
‘He’s Unreal Talent’: New Zealand Speedster Hails 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead of IND vs NZ Series
‘He’s Unreal Talent’: New Zealand Speedster Hails 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead of IND vs NZ Series
‘He’s Unreal Talent’: New Zealand Speedster Hails 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead of IND vs NZ Series
‘He’s Unreal Talent’: New Zealand Speedster Hails 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead of IND vs NZ Series

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