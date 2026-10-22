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Home > Sports News > Highest Individual Scores in Losing Cause: From Harry Brook to Charles Coventry, Meet Five Batters With Highest Scores in Losing Cause in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

Highest Individual Scores in Losing Cause: From Harry Brook to Charles Coventry, Meet Five Batters With Highest Scores in Losing Cause in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

Highest Scores in Losing Cause: Harry Brook produced a historic individual performance against Sri Lanka on Thursday (Oct 22), smashing 202 off just 114 deliveries in England's high-scoring ODI clash in Rawalpindi. Despite becoming the first English batter to score an ODI double-century and recording the fastest double-hundred in the format, Brook ended up on the losing side as Sri Lanka chased down 430 to secure a remarkable two-wicket victory. England posted 429/4, but their efforts were not enough to prevent Sri Lanka from completing the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history. Following Brook's extraordinary innings, here is a look at five batters who registered the highest individual scores in losing causes in ODI cricket.

Highest Scores in Losing Cause: From Harry Brook to Charles Coventry, Meet Five Batters With Highest Scores in Losing Cause in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI
Highest Scores in Losing Cause: From Harry Brook to Charles Coventry, Meet Five Batters With Highest Scores in Losing Cause in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 22:40 IST

Highest Scores in Losing Cause: Harry Brook produced a historic individual performance against Sri Lanka on Thursday (Oct 22), smashing 202 off just 114 deliveries in England’s high-scoring ODI clash in Rawalpindi. Despite becoming the first English batter to score an ODI double-century and recording the fastest double-hundred in the format, Brook ended up on the losing side as Sri Lanka chased down 430 to secure a remarkable two-wicket victory. England posted 429/4, but their efforts were not enough to prevent Sri Lanka from completing the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history. Following Brook’s extraordinary innings, here is a look at five batters who registered the highest individual scores in losing causes in ODI cricket.

Highest Individual Scores in a Losing Cause in ODI History

  • 202 – Harry Brook vs Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi, 2026: England captain Harry Brook tops the list after his sensational 202 off 114 balls against Sri Lanka on Thursday (Oct 22). His innings featured a record-breaking double-century, but England’s total of 429/4 was chased down by Sri Lanka, who won by two wickets. Brook became the first Englishman to score an ODI double-hundred and registered the fastest double-century in the format.
  • 194* – Charles Coventry vs Bangladesh, Bulawayo, 2009: Zimbabwe batter Charles Coventry remained unbeaten on 194 against Bangladesh in Bulawayo in 2009. Despite his outstanding knock, Zimbabwe could not secure victory, leaving Coventry with one of the most remarkable individual scores in a losing ODI effort.
  • 193 – Fakhar Zaman vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2021: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman scored a magnificent 193 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021. His innings kept Pakistan in contention during a demanding chase, but the team fell short, making it one of the highest individual scores in a losing cause.
  • 191 – George Munsey vs Netherlands, Dundee, 2025: Scotland batter George Munsey features on the list after scoring 191 against the Netherlands in Dundee in 2025. His big innings proved insufficient to take Scotland over the line in the high-scoring contest.
  • 181* – Matthew Hayden vs New Zealand, Hamilton, 2007: Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden scored an unbeaten 181 against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2007. Despite his dominant performance with the bat, Australia ended up on the losing side, adding Hayden’s effort to the list of outstanding ODI innings in defeat.

Harry Brook’s Record-Breaking Double-Century Against Sri Lanka

Brook delivered a remarkable innings of 202 from only 114 balls as England amassed 429/4. His knock made him the first English batter to score a double-century in men’s ODI cricket, while his scoring rate established a new record for the fastest double-hundred in the format. He was dismissed off the final ball of England’s innings after putting his side in a commanding position.

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However, Sri Lanka responded with a spectacular batting display to chase down the target of 430 and register a two-wicket win. The result left Brook’s historic innings in a losing cause and placed his score at the top of the list of highest individual ODI scores by batters whose teams were defeated.

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Highest Individual Scores in Losing Cause: From Harry Brook to Charles Coventry, Meet Five Batters With Highest Scores in Losing Cause in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI
Highest Individual Scores in Losing Cause: From Harry Brook to Charles Coventry, Meet Five Batters With Highest Scores in Losing Cause in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI
Highest Individual Scores in Losing Cause: From Harry Brook to Charles Coventry, Meet Five Batters With Highest Scores in Losing Cause in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI
Highest Individual Scores in Losing Cause: From Harry Brook to Charles Coventry, Meet Five Batters With Highest Scores in Losing Cause in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI
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