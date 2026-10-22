Highest Match Aggregate: From SL vs ENG to SA vs AUS, Here Are Five Occasions With Highest Match Aggregate Totals in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

Highest Match Aggregate: Sri Lanka and England produced a spectacular run-fest on Thursday (Oct 22), with their ODI encounter in Rawalpindi witnessing a combined total of 859 runs. England piled up 429/4 before Sri Lanka completed a sensational two-wicket victory with a successful chase of 430, registering the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history. Harry Brook smashed 202 off just 114 deliveries, becoming the first English batter to score an ODI double-century and recording the fastest double-hundred in the format. Following this remarkable contest, here are five of the highest match aggregate totals in ODI cricket history.

Highest Match Aggregate Totals in ODI Cricket History

872 Runs – Australia vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006: The historic encounter between Australia and South Africa in Johannesburg remains the highest match aggregate in ODI cricket. Australia scored 434, but South Africa responded with 438 to pull off a remarkable one-wicket victory in one of the most memorable matches in the format.

The historic encounter between Australia and South Africa in Johannesburg remains the highest match aggregate in ODI cricket. Australia scored 434, but South Africa responded with 438 to pull off a remarkable one-wicket victory in one of the most memorable matches in the format. 859 Runs – England vs Sri Lanka, Rawalpindi, 2026: England and Sri Lanka recorded the second-highest aggregate in ODI history on Thursday (Oct 22). England finished with 429/4, led by Brook’s record-breaking 202, before Sri Lanka chased down 430 to seal a thrilling two-wicket win.

England and Sri Lanka recorded the second-highest aggregate in ODI history on Thursday (Oct 22). England finished with 429/4, led by Brook’s record-breaking 202, before Sri Lanka chased down 430 to seal a thrilling two-wicket win. 825 Runs – India vs Sri Lanka, Rajkot, 2009: India and Sri Lanka combined for 825 runs in their high-scoring ODI encounter in Rajkot in 2009. India posted 414, while Sri Lanka managed 411, making it one of the most prolific batting contests in ODI history.

India and Sri Lanka combined for 825 runs in their high-scoring ODI encounter in Rajkot in 2009. India posted 414, while Sri Lanka managed 411, making it one of the most prolific batting contests in ODI history. 811 Runs – West Indies vs India, Guwahati, 2026: The West Indies and India registered a combined total of 811 runs in Guwahati in 2026. The West Indies scored 405 before India reached 406 to complete a successful chase and claim a place among the highest match aggregates in ODI cricket.

The West Indies and India registered a combined total of 811 runs in Guwahati in 2026. The West Indies scored 405 before India reached 406 to complete a successful chase and claim a place among the highest match aggregates in ODI cricket. 807 Runs – England vs West Indies, St George’s, 2019: England and the West Indies produced another run-filled contest in St George’s in 2019. England scored 419, while the West Indies replied with 389, taking the match aggregate to 807 runs.

Sri Lanka vs England: 859 Runs in a Historic ODI Thriller

England delivered a formidable batting performance after posting 429/4, with Brook leading the charge through a remarkable 202 off 114 balls. His innings established a new benchmark for the fastest double-century in men’s ODI cricket and made him the first Englishman to achieve the feat. Brook was dismissed off the final delivery of England’s innings, but his extraordinary knock helped set up a record-breaking contest.

Sri Lanka answered with an equally impressive batting display, reaching 430 to win by two wickets. Their successful chase became the second-highest in ODI history, while the match’s combined total of 859 runs placed it second on the all-time list of highest ODI match aggregates, behind the famous Australia-South Africa clash in Johannesburg in 2006.