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Home > Sports News > Highest Successful Chases: From Sri Lanka Ito South Africa, Meet Five Teams to Successfully Chase Highest Totals in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

Highest Successful Chases: From Sri Lanka Ito South Africa, Meet Five Teams to Successfully Chase Highest Totals in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

Highest Successful Chases: Sri Lanka scripted history with a remarkable two-wicket victory over England after chasing down a mammoth target in their high-scoring ODI clash on Thursday (Oct 22). The Islanders completed the second-highest successful run chase in men's ODI history, reaching 430 to surpass England's total of 429/4. Harry Brook smashed 202 off just 114 balls, recording the fastest double-century in ODI cricket and becoming the first Englishman to score an ODI double-hundred. Following Sri Lanka's extraordinary achievement, here is a look at the five highest successful run chases in ODI history.

Highest Successful Chases: From Sri Lanka Ito South Africa, Meet Five Teams to Successfully Chase Highest Totals in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI
Highest Successful Chases: From Sri Lanka Ito South Africa, Meet Five Teams to Successfully Chase Highest Totals in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 22:38 IST

Highest Successful Chases: Sri Lanka scripted history with a remarkable two-wicket victory over England after chasing down a mammoth target in their high-scoring ODI clash on Thursday (Oct 22). The Islanders completed the second-highest successful run chase in men’s ODI history, reaching 430 to surpass England’s total of 429/4. Harry Brook smashed 202 off just 114 balls, recording the fastest double-century in ODI cricket and becoming the first Englishman to score an ODI double-hundred. Following Sri Lanka’s extraordinary achievement, here is a look at the five highest successful run chases in ODI history.

Highest Successful Run Chases in ODI Cricket History

  • South Africa – 435/9 vs Australia, Johannesburg, 2006: South Africa hold the record for the highest successful run chase in ODI cricket. The Proteas chased down Australia’s target of 435 at Johannesburg in 2006, winning by one wicket in one of the most memorable matches in the format’s history.
  • Sri Lanka – 430 vs England, Rawalpindi, 2026: Sri Lanka moved into second place on the all-time list after chasing 430 against England on Thursday (Oct 22). England posted 429/4, powered by Brook’s sensational 202, but Sri Lanka held their nerve to secure a two-wicket win and create history.
  • India – 406 vs West Indies, Guwahati, 2026: India feature third on the list after successfully chasing 406 against the West Indies in Guwahati in 2026. The achievement placed India among the few teams to have completed a successful ODI chase beyond the 400-run mark.
  • Netherlands – 375 vs West Indies, Harare, 2023: The Netherlands recorded a remarkable chase against the West Indies in Harare in 2023. The match ended in a tie, with the Dutch side going on to win the Super Over to complete a memorable result.
  • South Africa – 372 vs Australia, Durban, 2016: South Africa appear on the list for a second time following their successful chase of 372 against Australia in Durban in 2016, another high-scoring encounter between the two sides.

Sri Lanka vs England: How the Record-Breaking ODI Chase Unfolded

England put up a formidable total of 429/4, with captain Harry Brook producing a breathtaking innings of 202 from 114 deliveries. His double-century was the fastest in ODI history, while he also became the first English batter to reach the milestone in the format. Brook was dismissed off the final delivery of England’s innings, but his efforts had already put Sri Lanka under enormous pressure.

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Sri Lanka responded with an outstanding batting performance to chase down 430 and win by two wickets. Their achievement ranks as the second-highest successful chase in ODI history and the highest successful ODI chase in Asia, surpassing India’s previous mark of 406 against the West Indies in Guwahati in 2026.

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Highest Successful Chases: From Sri Lanka Ito South Africa, Meet Five Teams to Successfully Chase Highest Totals in ODIs | SL vs ENG ODI 3rd ODI
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