Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

HIL Auction: Harmanpreet Singh Emerges As Most Expensive Buy

A brilliant drag-flicker and a man known to deliver in the most clutch and tense moments, has signed with Soorma, with his skills making him the most expensive player in the competition. He has scored 205 goals in 234 appearances for the national senior side.

HIL Auction: Harmanpreet Singh Emerges As Most Expensive Buy

Indian men’s hockey Olympic medal winning captain Harmanpreet Singh’s services were secured by Soorma Hockey Club for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League (HIL) for a massive Rs 78 lakh, becoming the most expensive player in the league.

The auctions for the competition, making its return after seven years, are taking place from October 13 to 15.

A brilliant drag-flicker and a man known to deliver in the most clutch and tense moments, has signed with Soorma, with his skills making him the most expensive player in the competition. He has scored 205 goals in 234 appearances for the national senior side.
“THE BIGGEST CATCH! Harmanpreet Singh joins Soorma Hockey Club for Rs78L! A defensive rock and goal-scoring threat! Soorma’s roster just got unstoppable! #HILisBack #HILPlayerAuction #HILMensAuction,” posted the official X handle of HIL.

Indian vice-captain Hardik Singh’s services were also acquired by UP Rudras for Rs 70 lakhs. He was also a crucial part of the Paris Olympics bronze medal winning team and has been the architect of many of country’s memorable wins on the field. In 142 appearances, Hardik has scored 11 goals.
” UP RUDRAS MAKE A STATEMENT! Hardik Singh signed for Rs70L! A blockbuster deal to bolster their title bid! #HILisBack #HILPlayerAuction #HILMensAuction,” posted HIL.

UP Rudras also signed Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, the Olympic bronze medalist, the Arjuna Awardee for Rs 28 lakhs, who has made his experience talk on every stage, be it the World Cups or the Olympics.

“UP Rudras Seal the Deal! Lalit Kumar Upadhyay joins forces for Rs28L! #HILisBack #HILPlayerAuction #HILMensAuction,” posted HIL.

Nilankanta Sharma, the dynamic midfielder who has scored 16 goals in 132 international appearances for India, was also picked by Hyderabad Toofans for Rs 34 lakhs.
“TOOFAN TAKES OFF! Nilakanta Sharma, India’s dynamic midfielder, joins Hyderabad Toofans for Rs34L! Will Hyderabad Toofans storm the league with this impactful signing!,” posted the official HIL handle.

Sanjay, the powerhouse defender also joined Kalinga Lancers for Rs 38 lakhs, boosting Lancers’ attack.
“STRATEGIC STRIKE! Sanjay joins Kalinga Lancers for Rs38L! Goal-scoring expertise boosts Lancers’ attack! #HILisBack #HILPlayerAuction #HILMensAuction,” tweeted HIL.

India’s rising midfielder, Vivek Sagar Prasad, also fetched a big deal with Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 40 lakhs.
“SOORMA STRIKES GOLD! Vivek Sagar Prasad, India’s rising star, joins Soorma Hockey Club for Rs40L! Youthful energy meets exceptional skill! #HILisBack #HILPlayerAuction #HILMensAuction,” posted HIL.

The revamped HIL 2024-25 will feature 8 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams, marking the first standalone women’s league in the country that will run concurrently with the men’s competition. In its previous edition back in 2017, Kalinga Lancers had become the champion, beating Dabang Mumbai for the title.

The league will get underway on December 28 with matches played in two venues — Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The women’s league will conclude on January 26, 2025 in Ranchi, while the men’s final is slated for February 1, 2025 in Rourkela.

MUST READ | India Awarded Hosting Rights For ISSF Junior World Cup Next Year

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Harmanpreet Singh HIL Auction hockey
