HIL vs HAZ, Saudi Pro League: Check Al Hilal vs Al Hazem All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

HIL vs HAZ, Saudi Pro League: Al Hilal will face Al Hazem in a Saudi Pro League encounter on Monday (Oct 19), with Simone Inzaghi’s side aiming to make the most of their attacking depth. Six Al Hilal players have scored more than three goals, highlighting the team’s multiple sources of goals across the forward line and midfield. Here is everything you need to know about Al Hilal vs Al Hazem, including kick-off time, venue, probable playing XIs, TV broadcast and live streaming details.

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League Match Details

Match: Al Hilal vs Al Hazem, Saudi Pro League

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem, Saudi Pro League Date: Monday, October 19, 2026

Monday, October 19, 2026 Venue: Al-Hilal Stadium, as listed in the supplied match details

Al-Hilal Stadium, as listed in the supplied match details Kick-off Time: 11:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Live on TV in India?

The Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League match will not be available on a television broadcast in India, according to the supplied broadcast information.

How to Watch Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Al Hilal vs Al Hazem encounter through the FanCode app and website, as listed in the supplied streaming details.

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Team News

Al Hilal have several attacking options at their disposal, with six players having scored more than three goals. Head coach Simone Inzaghi has highlighted the team’s ability to find the net through both forwards and midfielders, while the coaching staff continue to work on making more players a consistent threat in the final third.

Salem Al Dawsari’s fitness is one of the main concerns ahead of the match. Inzaghi indicated that the winger had been ready to feature before an injury ruled him out of the games against Al Ittihad and Al Sadd. His condition is set to be assessed following training, with a decision on his involvement to be made afterwards. Theo Hernández is also listed as doubtful or injured in the supplied team information.

Inzaghi is expected to make decisions on attacking roles and positions based on the demands of each match. Gabriel Martinelli, Sommerville and Sultan Mandash are among the players who could contribute, while Nawaf Al Habashi has also impressed as an alternative. Rotation is likely to remain an important part of the coach’s approach.

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Probable Playing XIs

Al Hilal Probable XI: Yassine Bounou (Bono); Moteb Al-Harbi, Yusuf Akçiçek, Kalidou Koulibaly, M. Mahzari; Mohamed Kanno, Rúben Neves, Sergej Milinković-Savić; Gabriel Martinelli, Ollie Watkins or Darwin Núñez, Sultan Mandash.

Al Hazem Probable XI: J. Staněk; Abdulrahman Al-Dakheel, Ahmed Al-Nakhli, S. Tanker; Bonheur Mugisha, S. Bendebka, Aboubacar Bah, Abdulaziz Al-Harbi; Ahmed Al Shamrani, Amir Sayoud, Sulaiman Al Dhuwayhi.

Al Hilal vs Al Hazem Match Prediction

Al Hilal’s attacking depth and the presence of several players capable of scoring make them strong contenders heading into the encounter. However, Salem Al Dawsari’s potential absence and uncertainty surrounding other players could influence Inzaghi’s selection and tactical plans. Al Hazem will aim to take advantage of any weaknesses, but Al Hilal could have the edge if their attacking options deliver.