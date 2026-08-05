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Home > Sports News > Himmat Singh’s Unbelievable Football-Style Run Out Forces Super Over in Delhi Premier League Thriller — WATCH Video

Himmat Singh’s Unbelievable Football-Style Run Out Forces Super Over in Delhi Premier League Thriller — WATCH Video

A bizarre final-ball run-out by New Delhi Tigers captain Himmat Singh went viral during the Delhi Premier League. His accidental football-style kick hit the stumps, denying Outer Delhi Warriors a winning run and forcing a Super Over, which Outer Delhi eventually won dramatically.

Himmat Singh pulled off a run-out on the final ball of the second innings using his football skills. Image Credit: X
Himmat Singh pulled off a run-out on the final ball of the second innings using his football skills. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 09:44 IST

A hilarious, never-before-seen run-out took place on the final ball of the second innings that took the game to a super over in the Delhi Premier League. New Delhi Tigers’ captain, Himmat Singh, inflicted the run-out as Outer Delhi Warriors needed a single run off the final ball of the second innings. While they eventually lost the Super Over, the run-out would remain in memory of every player on the field and possibly those who saw the match live. Here is a look at the video that has since gone viral. 

WATCH: Himmat Singh Uses Football Skills For Run Out




On the last delivery of what was to be a tie, Outer Delhi’s batsmen were standing up to one another as the scoreboard showed a remaining 156 runs on Target at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Pratham Saluja squeezed the delivery towards the mid-on with barely a step taken when they started running for the single. Himmat came forward to pick up and did not clean up his work with an awkward ball pickup. The New Delhi Tigers captain kicked the ball away in frustration probably after seeing what he had done. In fact, the ball bounced off his foot and went straight to the wicket, knocking down Saluja, but he was still outside the circle.

The players from Outer Delhi still looked in denial for a short while. Himmat’s team started singing and dancing about the incident of discreditable performance of a fielding, the last one to go from the wicket turned to be a fielder and seemed surprised by the direct hit he landed in his frustration after misfield.

Outer Delhi Warriors wins Super Over

Outer Delhi remained in the hunt for most of the chase and then, when they came to the last over, only needed a few runs. As the scores were almost equal with 2 balls left in the game, they looked set to seal the win – but two run-outs immediately before the end changed all that. Himmat’s misdirected direct hit gave New Delhi another chance and Outer Delhi leveled the scores in the Super Over.

On to Monu Shukla, who sent three sixes whisking away in his two overs as Outer Delhi scored 20/1, and left Bengaluru with a seemingly impossible target of 21. Himmat started the reply breezily with a six, before the excitement was sucked out of the game with his dismissal on ball two. Hrithik Shokeen was out off the next.

Also Read: VVS Laxman to Replace Ajit Agarkar? BCCI Reportedly Identifies New Chief Selector Ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup — Report

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Himmat Singh’s Unbelievable Football-Style Run Out Forces Super Over in Delhi Premier League Thriller — WATCH Video
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Himmat Singh’s Unbelievable Football-Style Run Out Forces Super Over in Delhi Premier League Thriller — WATCH Video
Himmat Singh’s Unbelievable Football-Style Run Out Forces Super Over in Delhi Premier League Thriller — WATCH Video
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