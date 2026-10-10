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Home > Sports News > ‘His Thinking Is Similar to Mine’: Virender Sehwag Makes Big Observation on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

‘His Thinking Is Similar to Mine’: Virender Sehwag Makes Big Observation on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Virender Sehwag sees a striking similarity between his aggressive batting style and the 15-year-old’s fearless approach. The former India opener believes opportunities will be crucial for Sooryavanshi’s growth, while stressing that performances, rather than age, should determine a player’s place in senior cricket.

‘His Thinking Is Similar to Mine’: Virender Sehwag Makes Big Observation on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 21:26 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag has identified similarities between his attacking batting philosophy and the fearless approach of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old has impressed with his aggressive strokeplay, and Sehwag believes regular opportunities will be important for his development in international cricket.

Speaking at the annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, Sehwag discussed the youngster’s mindset and highlighted the importance of giving talented players opportunities to prove themselves at the highest level.

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“Sooryavanshi is in his prime, and his thinking is somewhat similar to mine, that of hitting right from the first ball. Now, it is about when he gets the opportunity and how many matches he plays for India,” Sehwag said.

The former India opener built his reputation on putting bowlers under pressure from the beginning of an innings. He sees a similar attacking instinct in Sooryavanshi, whose performances have attracted considerable attention despite his young age.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s T20I Numbers Highlight His Potential

Sooryavanshi has scored 246 runs in eight T20 internationals at a strike rate of 186.16 and an average of 30.75. His scoring rate reflects his ability to attack bowlers, although consistency will remain an important part of his development.

The left-handed batter first attracted widespread attention through his performances in franchise cricket. His confidence against experienced bowlers has raised expectations about his future with the Indian team.

However, adapting to international cricket requires more than power-hitting. Experience against different bowling attacks and match situations will help Sooryavanshi improve his decision-making and understand when to attack or build an innings.

Sehwag Says Performance Matters More Than Age

Sehwag also stressed that age should not become the primary factor when assessing players in senior cricket. He believes performances should determine opportunities once cricketers move beyond age-group competitions.

“Look, if you are playing in an age-category, it makes sense – if it’s Under-19, your age should be under 19. But once you play the IPL or play for India, age doesn’t matter. A 38-or 40-year-old (Virat) Kohli is playing, and a 15-year-old (Vaibhav) Sooryavanshi is also playing. Then, performance matters,” he added.

India Takes a Measured Approach With Sooryavanshi

Despite the excitement surrounding his talent, Sooryavanshi is yet to feature in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies. India must balance opportunities for emerging players with team combinations and match requirements.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has highlighted the value of keeping the teenager involved with the squad, even when he is not selected in the playing XI. Training alongside established international players can help him learn and prepare for future opportunities.

Sooryavanshi’s immediate challenge is to turn his promising start into consistent performances. With Sehwag recognising similarities in their attacking mindsets, the youngster has received encouragement from a former opener who understood the rewards of taking the initiative against bowlers. His future progress will depend on continued development and the chances he gets to represent India.

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‘His Thinking Is Similar to Mine’: Virender Sehwag Makes Big Observation on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
‘His Thinking Is Similar to Mine’: Virender Sehwag Makes Big Observation on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
‘His Thinking Is Similar to Mine’: Virender Sehwag Makes Big Observation on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
‘His Thinking Is Similar to Mine’: Virender Sehwag Makes Big Observation on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
‘His Thinking Is Similar to Mine’: Virender Sehwag Makes Big Observation on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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