Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Historic Collapse: Team Loses 10 Wickets For 0 Runs, Yet Wins Match By 163 Runs

Historic Collapse: Team Loses 10 Wickets For 0 Runs, Yet Wins Match By 163 Runs

Despite ending their innings with ten batters retiring out without adding any runs, UAE still secured a remarkable 163-run victory.

Historic Collapse: Team Loses 10 Wickets For 0 Runs, Yet Wins Match By 163 Runs

Historic Collapse: Team Loses 10 Wickets for 0 Runs, Yet Wins Match by 163 Runs


In a match that defied conventional cricketing norms, the UAE women’s team pulled off one of the most unconventional victories ever recorded. During their clash against Qatar in the Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025, UAE posted a mammoth total and then created history by retiring out their entire batting lineup. This was the first time such an event occurred in cricket.

Retiring for a Reason: A Rain Strategy Gone Right

The drama unfolded in Bangkok, where weather forecasts threatened to disrupt the match. To avoid a rain-affected draw and ensure a result, UAE took the bold step of voluntarily retiring out all ten of their batters after reaching 192 without losing a single wicket.

Captain Esha Rohit Oza smashed 113 off just 55 deliveries. Her opening partner Theertha Satish added 74 off 42 balls. Together, they built a 192-run unbeaten stand.

With no wickets lost, the innings ended not by dismissals but by every remaining player walking off the field retired out. This preemptive move allowed Qatar to begin their chase early before the looming rain could interfere. The plan worked exactly as intended.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Qatar Fold Under Pressure in Response

Qatar, needing 193 runs to win, collapsed under the pressure. The team managed to score just 29 runs in total and failed to build any momentum.

Rizpha Emmanuel stood out for Qatar by scoring 20 runs. She was the only batter to reach double digits. The rest of the lineup could not handle the UAE bowling attack.

Michelle Botha was the pick of the bowlers for UAE with three wickets. Katie Thompson also contributed by taking two.

A Tactical Masterclass Reflects on the Points Table

Despite ending their innings with ten batters retiring out without adding any runs, UAE still secured a remarkable 163-run victory.

The win pushed UAE to the top of the points table with two wins from two games. Thailand followed in second place with three points from two matches. Qatar, having lost their opening game, found themselves at the bottom.

It was an unusual strategy, but one that showcased tactical awareness and a sharp reading of the conditions. For UAE, it turned out to be the perfect gamble.

ALSO READ: From Surveillance to Strikes: The Indian Army’s Drone Revolution – Explainer

Filed under

qatar uae UAE Women Women Cricket

newsx

Historic Collapse: Team Loses 10 Wickets For 0 Runs, Yet Wins Match By 163 Runs
newsx

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Urges PM Modi For Special Session Of The Parliament
newsx

From Surveillance to Strikes: The Indian Army’s Drone Revolution – Explainer
Feldman went missing alon

Who Was Sgt. Tzvika Feldman? Body of First Class Soldier Recovered In Syria 43 Years...
Harshvardhan Rane and Maw

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani...
Daniel Pearl

Daniel Pearl: When A Pakistani Court Acquitted Omar Saeed Sheikh Accused Of Murdering The Journalist
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Urges PM Modi For Special Session Of The Parliament

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Urges PM Modi For Special Session Of The Parliament

From Surveillance to Strikes: The Indian Army’s Drone Revolution – Explainer

From Surveillance to Strikes: The Indian Army’s Drone Revolution – Explainer

Who Was Sgt. Tzvika Feldman? Body of First Class Soldier Recovered In Syria 43 Years After A Covert Operation

Who Was Sgt. Tzvika Feldman? Body of First Class Soldier Recovered In Syria 43 Years...

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani Actress Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani...

Daniel Pearl: When A Pakistani Court Acquitted Omar Saeed Sheikh Accused Of Murdering The Journalist

Daniel Pearl: When A Pakistani Court Acquitted Omar Saeed Sheikh Accused Of Murdering The Journalist

Entertainment

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani Actress Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement With India

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media