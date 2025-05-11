Historic Collapse: Team Loses 10 Wickets for 0 Runs, Yet Wins Match by 163 Runs

Despite ending their innings with ten batters retiring out without adding any runs, UAE still secured a remarkable 163-run victory.

In a match that defied conventional cricketing norms, the UAE women’s team pulled off one of the most unconventional victories ever recorded. During their clash against Qatar in the Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025, UAE posted a mammoth total and then created history by retiring out their entire batting lineup. This was the first time such an event occurred in cricket.

Retiring for a Reason: A Rain Strategy Gone Right

The drama unfolded in Bangkok, where weather forecasts threatened to disrupt the match. To avoid a rain-affected draw and ensure a result, UAE took the bold step of voluntarily retiring out all ten of their batters after reaching 192 without losing a single wicket.

Captain Esha Rohit Oza smashed 113 off just 55 deliveries. Her opening partner Theertha Satish added 74 off 42 balls. Together, they built a 192-run unbeaten stand.

With no wickets lost, the innings ended not by dismissals but by every remaining player walking off the field retired out. This preemptive move allowed Qatar to begin their chase early before the looming rain could interfere. The plan worked exactly as intended.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Qatar Fold Under Pressure in Response

Qatar, needing 193 runs to win, collapsed under the pressure. The team managed to score just 29 runs in total and failed to build any momentum.

Rizpha Emmanuel stood out for Qatar by scoring 20 runs. She was the only batter to reach double digits. The rest of the lineup could not handle the UAE bowling attack.

Michelle Botha was the pick of the bowlers for UAE with three wickets. Katie Thompson also contributed by taking two.

A Tactical Masterclass Reflects on the Points Table

Despite ending their innings with ten batters retiring out without adding any runs, UAE still secured a remarkable 163-run victory.

The win pushed UAE to the top of the points table with two wins from two games. Thailand followed in second place with three points from two matches. Qatar, having lost their opening game, found themselves at the bottom.

It was an unusual strategy, but one that showcased tactical awareness and a sharp reading of the conditions. For UAE, it turned out to be the perfect gamble.

ALSO READ: From Surveillance to Strikes: The Indian Army’s Drone Revolution – Explainer