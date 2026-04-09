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Home > Sports News > Historic Feat: Brazil Speedster Laura Cardoso Registers Stunning T20I Bowling Figures, Bags 9 Wickets

Historic Feat: Brazil Speedster Laura Cardoso Registers Stunning T20I Bowling Figures, Bags 9 Wickets

Laura Cardoso made history by taking 9 wickets for 4 runs in a women’s T20I against Lesotho, the best-ever figures in T20Is. She broke Sonam Yeshey’s record. Cardoso’s remarkable spell highlights her rising career and dominance in international cricket.

Laura Cardoso (Image Credits: X)
Laura Cardoso (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 9, 2026 18:57:23 IST

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Historic Feat: Brazil Speedster Laura Cardoso Registers Stunning T20I Bowling Figures, Bags 9 Wickets

It was a historic moment for Brazil’s fast bowler Laura Cardoso, who became the first player to take nine wickets in a T20 International (T20I) match.

The milestone was reached by the 21-year-old right-arm medium pacer during a women’s T20I match between the Brazil women’s national cricket team and Lesotho women’s national cricket team at Gaborone Oval 2 on April 9, 2026. Cardoso bowled a formidable 3-over, 4 runs, and 9 wickets spell that led to bowling out Lesotho for just 13 runs after Brazil scored 202/8.

The right-arm speedster’s debut came in October 2021 during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier and notched up figures of 2-0-6-1 against the United States. Days after her debut, Cardoso delivered an even better performance as Canada was on the brink of victory, as they required only three runs off the final over to win. Cardoso picked up a hat-trick to fashion a dramatic victory for Brazil. The youngster also deservedly earned the Player of the Match award.

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Record Previously held

The record for the best bowling figures in T20Is (men and women combined) before this was Sonam Yeshey’s 8 wickets for 7 runs against Myanmar in December 2025.

Best Bowling Figures in Women’s T20Is

The top bowling performances before Cardoso’s achievement were as follows:

Rohmalia Rohmalia 7/0 vs Mongolia (2024) Frederique Overdijk 7/3 vs France (2021) Alison Stocks 7/3 vs Peru (2022) Samanthi Dunukedeniya 7/15 vs Czech Republic (2025)

Records Among Full-Member Nations

The best bowling figures in women’s matches between full-member (Test-playing) nations are held by Amy Satterthwaite with 6/17 vs England (2007). Deepak Chahar is the men’s record holder with 6/7.

Best bowling figures in T20Is (Men’s and women’s combined)

PLAYER COUNTRY OVERS RUNS WICKETS AGAINST VENUE DATE
Laura Cardoso Brazil 3 4 9 Lesotho Gaborone (Oval 2) April 9, 2026
Sonam Yeshey Bhutan 4 7 8 Myanmar Gelephu December 26, 2025
Rohmalia Rohmalia Indonesia 3.2 0 7 Mongolia Bali April 24, 2024
Frederique Overdijk Netherlands 4 3 7 France Cartagena August 26, 2021
Alison Stocks Argentina 3.4 3 7 Peru Seropedica October 14, 2022
Syazrul Idrus Malaysia 4 8 7 China Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2023
Samanthi Dunukedeniya Cyprus 3.5 15 7 Czech Republic Vinor May 2, 2025
Ali Dawood Bahrain 4 19 7 Bhutan Gelephu December 11, 2025
Anjali Chand Nepal 2.1 0 6 Maldives Pokhra December 2, 2019
Goabilwe Matome Botswana 3 1 6 Lesotho Gaborone (Oval 2) September 3, 2023
Mas Elysa Malaysia 4 3 6 China Bangkok January 16, 2019
Harsha Bharadwaj Singapore 4 3 6 Mongolia Bangi September 5, 2024

 The best bowling figures in a Men’s T20I?

Bhutan’s Sonam Yeshey holds the record of best haul in a Men’s T20I when he took figures of 4-1-7-8 against Myanmar in 2025 to bowl them out for 45 while defending 128.

Also Read: KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 15 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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Historic Feat: Brazil Speedster Laura Cardoso Registers Stunning T20I Bowling Figures, Bags 9 Wickets

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Historic Feat: Brazil Speedster Laura Cardoso Registers Stunning T20I Bowling Figures, Bags 9 Wickets
Historic Feat: Brazil Speedster Laura Cardoso Registers Stunning T20I Bowling Figures, Bags 9 Wickets
Historic Feat: Brazil Speedster Laura Cardoso Registers Stunning T20I Bowling Figures, Bags 9 Wickets
Historic Feat: Brazil Speedster Laura Cardoso Registers Stunning T20I Bowling Figures, Bags 9 Wickets

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