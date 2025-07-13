Historic Spell By Washington Sundar, First Spinner To Achieve This Feat in the 21st Century

Washington Sundar etched his name into cricketing folklore on Day 4 of the Lord’s Test in 2025, delivering a spell binding performance that turned the match in India’s favour and broke a five-decade-long drought for Indian spinners at the historic ground. In a gripping encounter between two evenly matched teams, it was Sundar’s brilliance that gave India the edge heading into the final day.

A Spell to Remember

The 25-year-old, Chennai-born off-spinner was introduced at a critical juncture in England’s second innings and responded with a masterclass in control and precision. His first major scalp was the dangerous Joe Root, who was set on 40 and threatening to anchor England’s innings after scoring a century in the first innings. Washington Sundar then removed Jamie Smith, England’s most consistent batter of the series, followed by skipper Ben Stokes, dealing a crushing blow to the hosts’ hopes. He wrapped up his fiery spell by dismissing tail ender Shoaib Bashir, finishing with exceptional figures of 4 for 22.

Historic Feat at the Home of Cricket

Washington Sundar’s spell not only broke England’s resistance but also earned him a place in the record books. His 4 for 22 now stands as the best bowling figures by an Indian spinner at Lord’s in the 21st century. He became only the fourth Indian spinner ever to take four or more wickets in an innings at the iconic ground. Before him, the list includes Bishan Singh Bedi with 6 for 226 in 1974, Vinoo Mankad’s 5 for 196 in 1952, and BS Chandrasekhar’s 5 for 127 in 1967.

Hence, he is the first Indian to achieve this feat since Bishan Singh Bedi’s 6-wicket haul in 1974.

England were bowled out for only 192 in their second innings, after both teams ended level in the first. India closed Day 4 at 58 for 4, needing just 135 more runs to win with six wickets in hand. With the prestigious Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on the line, Washington Sundar’s magical spell could well be remembered as the moment that turned the tide of the series.

