Historic Victory: Crystal Palace Beat Manchester City 1-0 To Win First Ever FA Cup Trophy At Wembley

Crystal Palace made history at Wembley, defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final. Eberechi Eze’s stunning volley and Dean Henderson’s heroic saves led Palace to their first-ever major trophy and a spot in European competition next season.

Crystal Palace defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final to claim the first major trophy in the club’s history, thanks to a sensational first-half goal from Eberechi Eze.

Palace Make History With Eze’s Brilliant Goal

Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, entered the final as clear favourites after thrashing Palace 5-0 in April. But it was Oliver Glasner’s disciplined side that executed their game plan to perfection.

Despite City dominating early possession and creating several clear chances — including an acrobatic volley from Erling Haaland and a powerful header by Josko Gvardiol, both denied by Dean Henderson — it was Palace who struck first.

A long clearance from Chris Richards found Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose strength and hold-up play set off a fluid counter-attack involving Daichi Kamada and Daniel Munoz, ending with a spectacular volley by Eberechi Eze. As Alan Shearer aptly said, “That is Crystal Palace in a nutshell.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Henderson Heroics and City’s Missed Chances

City had their chance to level in the first half after Tyrick Mitchell committed a clumsy foul on Bernardo Silva in the box. Omar Marmoush stepped up for the penalty, but Henderson guessed correctly, diving to his right to preserve Palace’s lead.

Henderson continued his excellent form, making a critical save from Jeremy Doku just before halftime, helping Palace hold on through a frenetic and heated first 45 minutes.

VAR Drama and Second Half Tension

Palace thought they doubled their lead early in the second half, but Ismaila Sarr was deemed offside in the build-up to Munoz’s finish, following a long throw-in routine.

City pushed hard for an equalizer. Guardiola brought on Phil Foden and gave Claudio Echeverri his debut, hoping to turn the tide. Kevin De Bruyne, who was instrumental throughout, played a brilliant pass to Nico O’Reilly, but the youngster’s indecision cost City a golden opportunity.

Even with 10 minutes of stoppage time, City couldn’t find the breakthrough. Dean Henderson, the standout performer, denied Echeverri late in the game.

Palace Celebrate a Historic First Trophy

When the final whistle blew, Crystal Palace players and fans erupted in joy, celebrating not just an FA Cup win, but their first ever major trophy.

They also secured a place in European competition next season, marking a new era for the South London club under Oliver Glasner.

ALSO READ: Why Isn’t Lionel Messi Coming to Kerala in 2026 Despite Government Talks?