Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Historic Win For Kerala: Helmet Intervenes As Team Marches Into First Ranji Trophy Final

Ahmedabad witnessed an unforgettable cricketing spectacle as Kerala made history by securing their first-ever Ranji Trophy final berth.

Historic Win For Kerala: Helmet Intervenes As Team Marches Into First Ranji Trophy Final

Kerala Ranji Cricket Team


Ahmedabad witnessed an unforgettable cricketing spectacle as Kerala scripted history by securing their first-ever berth in the Ranji Trophy final. In a semi-final clash filled with tension, Gujarat fell agonizingly short, handing Kerala a decisive two-run first-innings lead at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, what stole the spotlight was a bizarre yet crucial dismissal, where a fielder’s helmet played an unexpected role in sealing Gujarat’s fate.

The gripping encounter saw both teams battle fiercely, with Kerala posting an imposing 457 in the first innings, powered by M Azharuddeen’s magnificent 177. Gujarat responded with equal resilience, as Priyank Panchal’s stellar 148 and valuable contributions from Aarya Desai and Jaymeet Patel took them within touching distance of surpassing Kerala’s total. With just two runs required to level the scores and three runs to take the lead, the match hung in delicate balance when fate intervened in dramatic fashion.

Here is the video:

On the fourth delivery of the 175th over, left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate tossed a flighted delivery that tempted Gujarat’s Arzan Nagwaswalla into an ambitious lofted shot. In a freakish turn of events, the ball struck the helmet of a short-leg fielder before lobbing towards Sachin Baby at slip, who made no mistake in completing the catch. The umpires deemed it a fair dismissal, sealing Gujarat’s fate and sparking jubilant celebrations in the Kerala camp.

Under Ranji Trophy’s knockout rules, the team securing the first-innings lead progresses in case of a draw. Kerala’s narrow two-run advantage, therefore, meant they only needed to bat out the remaining two sessions to cement their place in the final. Despite a valiant effort from Gujarat, the helmet-assisted dismissal proved to be the defining moment of the match.

Kerala Team’s Milestone

Kerala’s triumph marks a historic milestone in their cricketing journey, having only reached the semi-finals once before. With spinners Aditya Sarwate and Jalaj Saxena claiming four wickets each, Gujarat’s hopes were shattered on the final day, as they fell two runs short of surpassing Kerala’s total of 457.

This epic encounter will be remembered as one of the most dramatic finishes in Ranji Trophy history, with an unconventional dismissal playing a decisive role. As Kerala marches into uncharted territory, they now stand on the brink of making further history, carrying the hopes of an entire state into the prestigious final.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly Meets With Car Accident . How Did The Car Crash Happen?

