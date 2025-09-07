LIVE TV
Home > Sports > History Created At Italian Grand Prix 2025, Max Verstappen In Record Breaking Win!

Max Verstappen enjoyed a sensational win at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, finishing with a phenomenal race time of 1:13:24 at an average speed of 250.7 km/h, ultimately breaking Michael Schumacher’s long standing race time history record that had stood for 20 years.

(Image Credit: redbullracing via Instagram)
(Image Credit: redbullracing via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 7, 2025 23:00:56 IST

Max Verstappen’s dazzling display at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix in Monza will go down in the record books as a memorable demonstration of precision, speed and poise. It will go down in the record books as he cleverly and quite literally, blitzed his rivals, starting on pole and steering the Red Bull to victory in a breathtaking 1 in 3 hrs 24.32 sec, in the process, breaking the Michael Schumacher 2003 Monza record of 1:14:19.84. He had an average race speed of 250.706 km/h which made it the fastest ever for a winning driver. 

Race recap of Italian Grand Prix 2025

Max’s pole time was historic as well, as in qualifying he had an average of 264.681 km/h, which was the fastest average qualifying speed in F1 history. Of course, all the real action happened behind him at turn 1 when he momentarily lost the lead after tussling with Lando Norris, before regaining it with a brave DRS assisted move by lap 4. Meanwhile, the McLaren drama, was clearly happening in the pits with a 5.9 second pit stop for Norris, which allowed teammate Piastri to leapfrog momentarily into second, only to be asked to give it back, in a borderline controversial order, that caused some ripples on the team radio. 

Max Verstappen’s reaction after winning the Italian Grand Prix 2025

That led to the most glorious moment through Max’s still very early career. When Max was made aware of this, he responded with his now famous nonchalance. ‘Ha! Just because he had a slow stop??’, was Max’s casual and cheeky volley back, and one that summed him as not only driver, but the turbo confidence, his obvious competitive streak.

What does this win means to Max Verstappen?

By the time the race ended, Verstappen’s advantage was 19 seconds, which showed not just raw speed, but the greatness of the revolt in Red Bull before the race finished. Norris and Piastri completed the podium for McLaren, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc delighted the Italian crowd with a good fourth place finish overall. This race was not only a win, it was a statement, that Verstappen is the furthest ahead of any F1 driver in Monza, setting the new standard for speed and the new era of speed in F1.

f1Italian Grand PrixMax VerstappenMonza gp

