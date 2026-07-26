History-Maker! Anahat Singh Clinches India’s First-Ever World Junior Squash Title

Anahat Singh etched her name into Indian sporting history by becoming the country’s first-ever World Junior Squash champion after defeating Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem in the girls’ singles final of the 2026 World Squash Junior Championships in Canada.

The top-seeded Indian produced a commanding display at Niagara-on-the-Lake, overcoming second seed Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in straight games on Saturday to clinch the prestigious title. The triumph marks a watershed moment for Indian squash, with no Indian player having previously lifted the junior world crown.

Anahat’s victory eclipses Joshna Chinappa’s runner-up finish in 2005, which had remained India’s best performance at the World Junior Squash Championships for more than two decades.

ANAHAT IS WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPION 🏆 🇮🇳 SHE CREATES HISTORY BY BECOMING FIRST EVER INDIAN TO WIN THE WORLD JUNIOR TITLE 🥺 – Defeated Egypt’s Ruqayya Salem 3-0 in Finals THE CURRENT & FUTURE OF INDIAN SQUASH! pic.twitter.com/JgAAVVosAV — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 25, 2026

Currently India’s highest-ranked women’s player and world No. 20 on the senior PSA Tour, the 18-year-old enjoyed a dominant campaign throughout the tournament. She dropped just two games across six matches and did not concede a single game during her opening three victories, underlining her superiority over the field.

Reacting to the historic achievement, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the young star on social media.

“History Made! Congratulations to Anahat Singh on becoming the first Indian ever to win the World Squash Junior Championship. A phenomenal achievement and a proud moment for every Indian.”

Anahat began her title run with a comfortable straight-games victory over Australian qualifier Lilly Wilson before defeating Hong Kong China’s Pui Yin Chloe Lo and Malaysia’s Doyce Ye San Lee to book her place in the quarter-finals.

The toughest phase of her campaign came against Egyptian opponents, who have long dominated the girls’ event. She first overcame Habiba Rizk 11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9 in the quarter-finals before defeating Barb Sameh 11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6 to secure a place in the title clash.

She then completed her remarkable journey by beating Salem in straight games to end Egypt’s remarkable dominance of the tournament. Egyptian players had won every girls’ singles title since 2011, making Anahat’s triumph even more significant.

The title is another landmark in Anahat’s rapidly rising career. Last year, she became the first Indian in 15 years to win an individual medal at the World Junior Championships after securing bronze in Cairo. She has now gone a step further by claiming the biggest prize in junior squash.

With squash set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, Anahat Singh’s historic victory is expected to provide a major boost to the sport in India while strengthening the country’s hopes of producing future Olympic medal contenders.