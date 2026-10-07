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Home > Sports News > ‘History Will Be Kinder To You’: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Farewell To Ajit Agarkar After Unforgettable India Journey

‘History Will Be Kinder To You’: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Farewell To Ajit Agarkar After Unforgettable India Journey

Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar: Gautam Gambhir has penned an emotional farewell for Ajit Agarkar after the former chief selector’s tenure came to an end. Gambhir highlighted the three ICC trophies India won during Agarkar’s tenure and praised his team-first approach, signing off with a powerful message: “History will be kinder to you.”

‘History Will Be Kinder To You’: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Farewell To Ajit Agarkar After Unforgettable India Journey

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 16:19 IST

Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar: Gautam Gambhir has shared a heartfelt message for Ajit Agarkar after his tenure as chairman of the BCCI Senior Men’s Selection Committee came to an end. Gambhir thanked Agarkar for their partnership and highlighted the three ICC trophies India won during his time as chief selector.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir took to social media to bid farewell to Agarkar, praising his conviction and team-first approach while reflecting on their time working together.

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“Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !!”

Ajit Agarkar’s Tenure Ends After Three ICC Triumphs

Agarkar’s tenure as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee officially ended on October 4, 2026. He had informed the BCCI that he would not seek an extension.

His stint coincided with one of the most successful periods in Indian men’s cricket, with India winning three ICC titles, the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup.

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup final. In 2025, India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win the Champions Trophy.

India then produced another historic campaign in 2026, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in Ahmedabad to win the T20 World Cup. The triumph made India the first team to win the tournament three times and the first to successfully defend the title.

Pragyan Ojha Takes Charge As Interim Chairman

Following Agarkar’s exit, Pragyan Ojha has taken charge as interim chairman of the selection committee. Ojha was already part of the five-member panel alongside Agarkar, Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra and R.P. Singh.

R.P. Singh, Shiv Sundar Das and Ajay Ratra continue as the other members of the current panel.

The BCCI has invited applications for the vacant position created by Agarkar’s departure, with the deadline set for October 14, 2026. The board is yet to appoint a permanent replacement.

Gambhir’s Special Tribute To Agarkar



Gambhir’s message comes after India’s remarkable run of success during their time together. The India head coach had also publicly acknowledged Agarkar’s contribution after the 2026 T20 World Cup triumph, specifically praising the selection chief for his honesty and the work he had done.

With Agarkar now leaving the selection setup, Gambhir’s words offer a personal farewell to the chairman who was part of three consecutive ICC title-winning campaigns.

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‘History Will Be Kinder To You’: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Farewell To Ajit Agarkar After Unforgettable India Journey
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‘History Will Be Kinder To You’: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Farewell To Ajit Agarkar After Unforgettable India Journey

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‘History Will Be Kinder To You’: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Farewell To Ajit Agarkar After Unforgettable India Journey

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‘History Will Be Kinder To You’: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Farewell To Ajit Agarkar After Unforgettable India Journey
‘History Will Be Kinder To You’: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Farewell To Ajit Agarkar After Unforgettable India Journey
‘History Will Be Kinder To You’: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Farewell To Ajit Agarkar After Unforgettable India Journey
‘History Will Be Kinder To You’: Gautam Gambhir’s Emotional Farewell To Ajit Agarkar After Unforgettable India Journey
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