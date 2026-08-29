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Home > Sports News > Hockey India Announces ₹50 Lakh Reward For Indian Women’s Team After Historic World Cup Feat | Check Full Details

Hockey India Announces ₹50 Lakh Reward For Indian Women’s Team After Historic World Cup Feat | Check Full Details

With the Indian women's Hockey team securing their best finish in a Hockey World Cup since the 1974 edition, Hockey India has announced a bumper cash prize for the players.

Hockey India Announces ₹50 Lakh Reward For Indian Women’s Team After Historic World Cup Feat | Check Full Details. (Image Credits: Hockey India X)
Hockey India Announces ₹50 Lakh Reward For Indian Women’s Team After Historic World Cup Feat | Check Full Details. (Image Credits: Hockey India X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 10:10 IST

FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026: With the Indian women’s Hockey team securing their best finish in a Hockey World Cup since the 1974 edition, Hockey India has announced a bumper cash prize for the players. With the Indian Women’s Hockey contingent securing a top five finish, headlined by 3-1 win over Germany in Amstelveen, Netherlands, Hockey India has announced for them a reward of ₹50 lakh. It is the first time after 52 years that the sub-continent nation has notched a Top 5 finish, having finished fourth in 1974.

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It’s worth noting that the prize money of ₹50 lakh will be distributed among the players and support staff. Every player of the team will get ₹2 lakh, while the support staff will receive ₹1 lakh each. Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey wrote the below on X, citing the historic achievement by the women:

“A historic performance deserves a special recognition! Hockey India proudly announces cash rewards for our Indian Women’s Hockey Team following their memorable finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. ₹2,00,000 for each player. ₹1,00,000 for each Support staffs.”



FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup: India almost finished the match in the second half

Meanwhile, India rammed home the advantage against Germany in the second half itself, netting three goals. While the first quarter ended goalless, India broke the deadlock in the second by scoring three goals. Ishika was their first goal-scorer in the 42nd minute, while Navneet Kaur doubled it up in the 44th and 47th minute. Germany’s only goal came in the 58th minute but it was not enough for them to win as India prevailed by a 3-1 scoreline.

FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup: India suffered only one defeat in the tournament

India’s sole defeat in the tournament came to the Netherlands 2-0. Their campaign started by holding a tough Chinese side to a 2-2 draw, followed by thumping South Africa 6-1, while the clash against England ended 0-0.

They finished second in Pool D, meaning a victory against Australia was necessary to progress to the semi-finals but the match ended in a goalless draw.

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Hockey India Announces ₹50 Lakh Reward For Indian Women’s Team After Historic World Cup Feat | Check Full Details
Tags: FIH Hockey Womens World CupFIH Hockey Womens World Cup 2026home-hero-pos-7India National Womens Hockey Team

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Hockey India Announces ₹50 Lakh Reward For Indian Women’s Team After Historic World Cup Feat | Check Full Details
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