Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Hockey India Announces Squad for Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Hockey India revealed a 20-member squad for the prestigious Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024, a qualifying event for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025.

Hockey India Announces Squad for Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Hockey India revealed a 20-member squad for the prestigious Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024, a qualifying event for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025. The tournament will be held in Muscat, Oman, from November 26 to December 4, 2024. India, a record four-time champion of the Junior Asia Cup, secured the title in 2004, 2008, 2015, and most recently in 2023, defeating Pakistan 2-1 in the final.

Pool Composition and Tournament Outlook

This year’s competition will feature 10 teams divided into two pools. India is placed in Pool A alongside Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, and Thailand. Pool B includes Bangladesh, Malaysia, China, Oman, and Pakistan. Although India has already qualified for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup as hosts, the team aims to continue their winning streak, bolstered by their podium finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup.

Team Leadership and Squad Details

The Indian squad will be captained by Amir Ali, with Rohit serving as vice-captain. The goalkeeping duties will be handled by Princedeep Singh and Bikramjit Singh. The defensive lineup includes players such as Amir Ali and Rohit, while the midfield is spearheaded by talents like Ankit Pal and Manmeet Singh. Forwards like Gurjot Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal will lead the attack.

Preparations and Expectations

Commenting on the preparations, Coach PR Sreejesh stated, “The Sultan of Johor Cup was a first-time experience for many of the players, yet they showed great spirit in doing well, and I am quite pleased with how they performed. The team will be taking confidence from that performance and will be working towards a successful outing in the Junior Asia Cup. The players have been putting in a lot of hard work at the ongoing national camp in SAI, Bengaluru, and we have made certain changes to our game to be more effective in defence and efficient in converting goals.”

India’s Junior Asia Cup Squad 2024

Goalkeepers: Princedeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh
Defenders: Amir Ali, Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Yogember Rawat, Anmol Ekka, Rohit
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Thokchom Kingson Singh
Forwards: Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal
Alternate Players (AP): Sukhvinder, Chandan Yadav

Read More : When Will Rafael Nadal Play His Last Match? Here’s How To Watch It

Filed under

Asia Junior Cup Hockey India Hockey Junior Team
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or My Ass

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed: Report

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed:

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox