Hockey India Announces Squad for Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Hockey India revealed a 20-member squad for the prestigious Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024, a qualifying event for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025. The tournament will be held in Muscat, Oman, from November 26 to December 4, 2024. India, a record four-time champion of the Junior Asia Cup, secured the title in 2004, 2008, 2015, and most recently in 2023, defeating Pakistan 2-1 in the final.

Pool Composition and Tournament Outlook

This year’s competition will feature 10 teams divided into two pools. India is placed in Pool A alongside Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, and Thailand. Pool B includes Bangladesh, Malaysia, China, Oman, and Pakistan. Although India has already qualified for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup as hosts, the team aims to continue their winning streak, bolstered by their podium finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup.

Team Leadership and Squad Details

The Indian squad will be captained by Amir Ali, with Rohit serving as vice-captain. The goalkeeping duties will be handled by Princedeep Singh and Bikramjit Singh. The defensive lineup includes players such as Amir Ali and Rohit, while the midfield is spearheaded by talents like Ankit Pal and Manmeet Singh. Forwards like Gurjot Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal will lead the attack.

Preparations and Expectations

Commenting on the preparations, Coach PR Sreejesh stated, “The Sultan of Johor Cup was a first-time experience for many of the players, yet they showed great spirit in doing well, and I am quite pleased with how they performed. The team will be taking confidence from that performance and will be working towards a successful outing in the Junior Asia Cup. The players have been putting in a lot of hard work at the ongoing national camp in SAI, Bengaluru, and we have made certain changes to our game to be more effective in defence and efficient in converting goals.”

India’s Junior Asia Cup Squad 2024

Goalkeepers: Princedeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh

Defenders: Amir Ali, Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Yogember Rawat, Anmol Ekka, Rohit

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Thokchom Kingson Singh

Forwards: Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

Alternate Players (AP): Sukhvinder, Chandan Yadav

