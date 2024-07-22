Hockey India Honors PR Sreejesh as He Announces Paris 2024 as His Last Tournament

Hockey India congratulated stalwart Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on his stellar career on Monday after he confirmed that Paris 2024 will be his last international outing. The 36-year-old’s decision to make Paris his final stand has motivated the Indian National Team to begin their “Win it for Sreejesh” campaign, urging global hockey fans to rally behind the team in their attempt to stand on the podium once again.

A veteran of 328 international caps, three Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Cups, Sreejesh will be playing in his fourth Olympic Games. Having made his debut at the 2010 World Cup, Sreejesh has been part of various memorable wins for India, including gold in the 2014 Asian Games, a bronze medal in Jakarta-Palembang, joint-winning the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, a gold medal in the 2019 FIH Men’s Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, and a silver medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 36-year-old goalie was one of the main architects of India’s historic bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and was instrumental in India’s third-place finish at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22.

Sreejesh was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021 and is only the second sportsperson from India to win the World Games Athlete of the Year award in 2021. He has also won back-to-back FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022.

Last year, he stood tall in India’s gold medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games, which sealed the team’s berth for Paris 2024.

“As I prepare for my last dance in Paris, I look back with immense pride and forward with hope. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, fans, and Hockey India. Thank you for believing in me,” expressed PR Sreejesh.

He further added that he had discussed with the team his decision to retire post-Olympics. “My teammates have stood beside me through tough and arduous times. We all want to give our absolute best here in Paris and certainly, the desire is to change the color of our medal.”

Congratulating Sreejesh on his stellar career, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “Sreejesh was hardly 18 or 19 years old when I first saw him in the Indian camp and if I recall correctly, he made his international debut when I was captaining the Indian team. He is a very special player, and my heart fills with joy and gratitude for his exemplary contribution to Indian hockey. This outing in Paris will certainly be a special one for the team, and I believe Sreejesh’s decision will only encourage the team further to stand on the podium yet again and make it truly special not just for Sreejesh but for the entire hockey fraternity. I wish him and the team the very best.”

Reflecting similar emotions, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, “Sreejesh is a legend, an inspiration to the entire nation, and I congratulate him on a fantastic career studded with several laurels that have brought honor and pride to the nation. Hockey India respects his decision to retire after the Paris Olympic Games, making this a truly special tournament not just for the team but also for Indian hockey fans. I wish him and the team the best in their campaign.”

Captain Harmanpreet Singh affirmed, “Paris 2024 will indeed be a special tournament. We have decided to dedicate our campaign to the legend PR Sreejesh. He has been an inspiration for all of us and I still remember his mentorship in the 2016 Junior World Cup when we lifted the title. It was the beginning of many of our careers in international hockey, and he has shaped each one of our careers in his own way. We want to ‘Win it for Sreejesh’ and we are all the more encouraged to stand on the podium once again.”

