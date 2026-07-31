Hockey India Jersey Row: Dilip Tirkey Says Executive Board Was Never Consulted Over Blue-to-Saffron Kit Decision

India Hockey Jersey Row: The controversy surrounding India’s proposed jersey change ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 has intensified after Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey reportedly sent two separate emails to senior office-bearers and Executive Board members, seeking an explanation over the decision to replace the national team’s traditional blue jersey with a saffron kit. According to reports on Friday (July 31), Tirkey stated that neither the proposal nor the final decision was placed before the Executive Board or brought to his notice before it was implemented.

The reported emails have added a fresh dimension to the debate, with the Hockey India president formally questioning the approval process behind one of the federation’s biggest branding decisions ahead of a major international tournament. Tirkey is understood to have asked officials to provide a detailed explanation regarding how the jersey change was sanctioned and who authorized the move.

What Did Dilip Tirkey Say in His Reported Emails?

As per reports, Dilip Tirkey told Hockey India’s senior officials that the decision to introduce the new jersey had not been discussed or approved by the Executive Board. He also noted that he had not been consulted before the announcement was made, prompting him to seek clarification from the concerned office-bearers.

The development suggests that the issue is no longer limited to public criticism but has now become an internal governance matter within Hockey India. Tirkey reportedly requested a complete account of the process followed before approving the jersey change.

Why Has the Jersey Change Sparked Controversy?

India’s men’s hockey team has traditionally worn blue jerseys for decades, making it one of the country’s most recognizable sporting identities. Reports that the team could wear a saffron jersey during the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup immediately triggered widespread debate among fans and former players, with many questioning both the rationale behind the change and the manner in which it was approved.