Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 To Begin June 18 In Chennai, Celebrating Veteran Players

Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 set for June 18–27 in Chennai, featuring veteran stars. Asunta Lakra calls it an emotional return to the sport that shaped her life.

In a historic move to honour Indian hockey veterans, Hockey India has officially announced the launch of the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup 2025, a league and knockout-style tournament exclusively for former players. The tournament is scheduled to run from June 18 to June 27, 2025, in Chennai, marking a momentous occasion for Indian hockey.

𝙇𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙞𝙣 𝘼𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 🏑 Get ready for an epic showdown as our hockey legends take the field at the first Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai! From 18 June to 27 June 2025, the action will unfold. Advertisement · Scroll to continue This landmark tournament marks a… pic.twitter.com/6sjYlXuS0j — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 23, 2025

Age Eligibility and Format

The Masters Cup will include men’s and women’s categories, with men aged 40 and above and women aged 35 and above eligible to participate. The final tournament pool and structure will be determined based on the number of participating teams.

Teams and registration details are expected to be released soon. Interested players must register through their respective state member units, according to a statement by Hockey India.

Social Media Announcement

Hockey India took to social media on Friday to share the news, posting: “Legends Of The Game Back In Action. Get ready for an epic showdown as our hockey legends take the field at the first Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai! From 18 June to 27 June 2025, the action will unfold. This landmark tournament marks a new chapter in Indian hockey, celebrating veteran players who have shaped the game with their experience and passion.”

Asunta Lakra Expresses Her Joy

Veteran star and former Indian women’s team captain Asunta Lakra expressed her excitement about the inaugural Masters Cup: “Being part of the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup is a deeply emotional and exciting moment for me. Hockey has shaped who I am, and to have the chance to return to the field, surrounded by fellow veterans who’ve shared similar journeys, is truly special.”

She added: “This tournament isn’t just about competition, it’s about legacy, passion, and the lifelong bond we all have with the sport. I applaud Hockey India for creating this platform for former players to relive the joy of the game and continue inspiring the next generation.”

Lakra concluded with heartfelt pride: “I’m proud to wear my boots again, not just for the love of the game, but for everything it has given us over the years.”

A New Chapter in Indian Hockey

The Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 not only honours the legacy of the sport’s legends but also aims to foster a strong community among former players and inspire future generations. As anticipation builds, hockey fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the return of iconic names to the turf in Chennai this June.

ALSO READ: ‘Body Can’t Take The Toll’ Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Miss Part Of England Test Series