With just a few weeks to go for Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2018 at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, players of the Indian team invited Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to back them during the tournament citing it as a morale booster for the title win.

SRK, who used to play hockey in his school days and also played a hockey coach in Chak De! India has made it social that he would attend the opening ceremony of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 on November 27. The actor, through a tweet, urged people to support hockey and Team India. The Kalinga Sena, a fringe outfit in Odisha has threatened to throw ink on the actor’s face for distorting history for his film Ashoka that was released 17 years ago. They also threatened to show black flags on his arrival during the inauguration ceremony. The commissionaire police on Saturday said that adequate security measure will be taken for the visit of Shah Rukh Khan to Odisha after the Kalinga Sena threatened to throw ink on his face.

When the Indian hockey players asked SRK via video in Twitter if he would be a part of the hockey tournament and if the actor would support them, he said his heart beats for Hockey.

Shah Rukh Khan replied in a very modest way. He was humbled for the invitation and will jump for such an opportunity. He confessed his love for the game and desired to grace the occasion on time.

Neki aur pooch pooch? Mujhe bolne ki der hai mere bhai, main koodh kar pahunch jaoonga! I wish u and our team the best. Hockey is the pride of India. We will cheer Chak De India! Thank u for thinking of me. Mera Dil Hockey ke liye bahut tez dhadakta hai!!! #HeartBeatsForHockey https://t.co/2F8XA07Khq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 9, 2018

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has thanked SRK for pledging support to the Indian hockey team and welcomed the iconic star to the opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup 2018. Here’s what the CM said:

Delighted to share that @iamsrk 's #HeartBeatsForHockey and he has come forward to support Indian hockey & #HockeyWorldCup2018 in #Bhubaneswar. Kalinga Stadium & #Odisha look forward to welcoming you, Mr. Khan at the #OdishaHWCOpeningCeremony on 27th November 2018 #AbBasHockey https://t.co/rWNZvT1KmQ — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 9, 2018

Confirming his presence in the mega event, soon SRK also responded and said he is looking forward to being in Odisha and the millions of heart beating for Indian Hockey.

Thank u sir.The pleasure is all mine & look forward to being in Odisha & millions of heart beating for Indian Hockey https://t.co/O3vGAFmC5y — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 9, 2018

Meanwhile, the capital city is all geared up to host the fourteenth edition of the most prestigious hockey competition which is scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 16.

