Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2026: India Beat New Zealand 2-0 to Win Historic Title, Secure Promotion to FIH Pro League

India’s women’s hockey team claimed a stunning gold medal at the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2025-26, announced on Sunday. The ultra-disciplined guests faced the host, mighty New Zealand, at the North Harbour National Hockey Centre, Auckland and came out with a dominant 2–0 victory at the culmination of the mega event. The gold medal means the national squad punched their way back to the top-tier Women’s FIH Pro League 2026–27, thus burying the bitter memories of getting relegated last season.

Tournament FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2025-26 Teams Indian Women vs New Zealand Women Final Score India 2 – 0 New Zealand Goal Scorers Navneet Kaur (4th Minute), Sunelita Toppo (15th Minute) Venue North Harbour National Hockey Centre, Auckland Tournament Status India wins Gold (Undefeated Campaign)

India Vs New Zealand Final Match Highlights And Penalty Corner Dominance

Undeterred by the challenge of playing world number 10, the Black Sticks, on their home turf, the visiting side managed to earn a penalty corner within the first five minutes as the home side’s defence couldn’t hold their lines any longer. The most experienced among the forward line, Navneet Kaur, duly slotted home the first set-piece in the fourth minute of the match as the forward’s powerful drag flick found the target to hand India the lead. Riding the momentum with their high press, skipper Salima Tete and her counterparts kept on earning more penalty corners, and it was Sunelita Toppo, who deflected the ball home in the 15th minute to double the lead for the visitors.

Women’s FIH Pro League Promotion And Direct LA 2028 Olympics Qualification Pathway

This triumph means a great deal for the future roadmap of Indian Hockey. The gold medal at Auckland granted the Indian team a direct return pass to the elite FIH Women’s Pro League for the 2026–27 season, which is critically important for the development of the Indian women’s hockey team. Being part of this League not only allows the players year-round competition against the best teams in the world, including countries like the Netherlands, Australia, and Argentina, but it will also set the stage for the next cycle of international competitions in terms of direct Olympic qualification for the LA 2028 Olympic Games and can pave the way for global accolades.

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