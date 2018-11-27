The 14th edition of the FIH Hockey World Cup will be held in the city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The quadrennial event will take place between November 28 and December 16. A total of 16 teams from 5 confederations are taking part in Hockey's marquee event.

Actor Shahrukh Khan who has been an avid supporter and promoter of Hockey will also grace the Opening Ceremony.

A bright and colorful Opening Ceremony will kick off the festivities at Kalinga Stadium which plays host to the competition. The flags of the participating nations have been hoisted at the stadium, test runs have been conducted and Bhubaneswar is ready to bask in the glory that this competition will provide not only to the city but to the whole state.

The Opening Ceremony would give a glimpse of the local culture along with exhilarating performances from celebrities. Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik will also be present at the event. Several famous Actors and Musicians are listed to attend and perform at this glorious ceremony. This list includes Oscar awardee Music Director and Singer A.R Rahman. Rahman is supposed to perform at the Opening Ceremony as well as the World Cup Celebrations Event a day later in the nearby town of Cuttack. The event in Cuttack will also see Salman Khan perform.

He will enthral the audiences with performances to some of his famous songs.

Actress-Dancer Madhuri Dixit will perform a dance drama named “The Earth Song” along with 1000 artists based on the theme of Oneness of Humanity, where she will be playing the role of “Mother Earth”. Local Odia actors such as Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu are also performing at the event.

When will the Ceremony start?

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM on November 27 2018.

Where can you watch the ceremony?

The live coverage of the ceremony will be broadcast on Doordarshan, FIH Official Youtube Channel, Star Sports Network and Hotstar app.

