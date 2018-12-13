Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Netherlands: Hosts India will be the favourites to go through to the semi-finals when they play the Netherlands in the quarter-final match in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday. All eyes will on Simranjeet Singh who is in terrific form.

Both India and the Netherlands have been in terrific form this World Cup

Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Netherlands: India cruised to the quarter-finals finishing top of their qualifying group thumping South Africa 5-0 in their opening match before drawing with Belgium 2-2 and blitzing past Canada 5-1. The draw against Belgium was particularly impressive considering the Belgians are ranked 3rd in the Global Hockey rankings. The Netherlands qualified for the quarter-finals through the crossover phase after finishing 2nd in their qualifying group.

The Dutch began impressively brushing aside Malaysia with a 7-0 win but were beaten 1-0 by the Germans in the second match finishing their group commitments with a 4-1 victory over Pakistan. In the crossover phase, they beat Canada 5-0 to book a quarter-final berth. The winners of this match will face Australia in the semi-finals who have beaten France 3-0 in the quarter-finals. In the other semi-final, the winner of the match between Germany and Belgium will face England who beat Argentina 3-2 in the quarters.

Victory is nothing without the toil,

What's at stake is the pride of our nation's soil,

Beyond every story, an emotion remains being evoked,

Giving our heart to hockey, will now be invoked! Catch #INDvNED tonight at 7 PM IST! #DilHockey #HWC2018 #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/cf56RnhjsO — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 13, 2018

Players to watch out for:



Netherlands: Thierry Brinkman and Jeroen Hertzberger have both scored 3 goals each and might threaten the Indians.

India: Simranjeet Singh and Lalit Upadhyay have also scored 3 goals each as well and would look to power their side to a comprehensive win.

The Indian team has conceded just 3 goals in the tournament till now and the experienced goalkeeper Sreejesh will again be expected to deprive the Dutch of a goal glut.

When and what time will match start?

The match will be played on Thursday, December 13, 2018, and will start from 7:00 PM India time.



Which TV channel will telecast the match live?

The live coverage of India vs Netherlands will be available on Star Sports SELECT 1 and SELECT 1 HD as well as Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.



What are the expected line-ups?

INDIA: PR Sreejesh(GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Surender Kumar, K Khadangbam, Lalit Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, C Kangujam.



NETHERLANDS: Pirmin Blaak(GK), Seve van Ass, Valentin Verga, Mink van der Weerden, Thierry Brinkman, Mirco Pruijser, Sander Baart, Billy Bakker, Robbert Kemperman, Jeroen Hertzberger, Glenn Schuurman.

