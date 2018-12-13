Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Netherlands: India cruised to the quarter-finals finishing top of their qualifying group thumping South Africa 5-0 in their opening match before drawing with Belgium 2-2 and blitzing past Canada 5-1. The draw against Belgium was particularly impressive considering the Belgians are ranked 3rd in the Global Hockey rankings. The Netherlands qualified for the quarter-finals through the crossover phase after finishing 2nd in their qualifying group.
The Dutch began impressively brushing aside Malaysia with a 7-0 win but were beaten 1-0 by the Germans in the second match finishing their group commitments with a 4-1 victory over Pakistan. In the crossover phase, they beat Canada 5-0 to book a quarter-final berth. The winners of this match will face Australia in the semi-finals who have beaten France 3-0 in the quarter-finals. In the other semi-final, the winner of the match between Germany and Belgium will face England who beat Argentina 3-2 in the quarters.

Players to watch out for:
Netherlands: Thierry Brinkman and Jeroen Hertzberger have both scored 3 goals each and might threaten the Indians.
India: Simranjeet Singh and Lalit Upadhyay have also scored 3 goals each as well and would look to power their side to a comprehensive win.
The Indian team has conceded just 3 goals in the tournament till now and the experienced goalkeeper Sreejesh will again be expected to deprive the Dutch of a goal glut.
When and what time will match start?
The match will be played on Thursday, December 13, 2018, and will start from 7:00 PM India time.
Which TV channel will telecast the match live?
The live coverage of India vs Netherlands will be available on Star Sports SELECT 1 and SELECT 1 HD as well as Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.
What are the expected line-ups?
INDIA: PR Sreejesh(GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Surender Kumar, K Khadangbam, Lalit Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, C Kangujam.
NETHERLANDS: Pirmin Blaak(GK), Seve van Ass, Valentin Verga, Mink van der Weerden, Thierry Brinkman, Mirco Pruijser, Sander Baart, Billy Bakker, Robbert Kemperman, Jeroen Hertzberger, Glenn Schuurman.

