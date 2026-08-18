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Home > Sports News > Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (18 August): New Zealand vs Japan, Spain vs Australia, Ireland vs South Africa And Argentina vs Netherlands

Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (18 August): New Zealand vs Japan, Spain vs Australia, Ireland vs South Africa And Argentina vs Netherlands

Hockey World Cup 2026 continues on August 18 with four men’s matches: New Zealand vs Japan, Spain vs Australia, Ireland vs South Africa and Argentina vs Netherlands. Check the complete Hockey World Cup 2026 schedule, match timings, pools and venues.

Argentina will face the Netherlands in the Hockey World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@ArgFieldHockey
Argentina will face the Netherlands in the Hockey World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@ArgFieldHockey

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 10:55 IST

Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (18 August): The men’s hockey World Cup 2026 continues its group stage, with four games being contested in the Netherlands (Amstelveen) and Belgium (Wavre).

There will be four matches played on the men’s side on August 18th, where the teams of Pool A and Pool C will clash with each other. Before Spain meet Australia, New Zealand will play against Japan, then Ireland will take on South Africa and Argentina will battle against the Netherlands in the final match od the day.

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Hockey World Cup 2026 Men’s Schedule — August 18

Time (IST) Match Pool Venue
13:00 New Zealand vs Japan Pool A Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
17:30 Spain vs Australia Pool C Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre
20:30 Ireland vs South Africa Pool C Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre
21:30 Argentina vs Netherlands Pool A Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen

New Zealand vs Japan

New Zealand versus Japan will provide a crucial Pool A clash at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. With their opening matches already being lost, both countries will need to get points on the board, and they should focus their minds on the match as their first opportunities to do that.

This result might be decisive for both teams who are striving to hold onto their qualification chances in the very tight and strong Pool A, where besides them there are also Argentina and the Netherlands.

  • Match: New Zealand vs Japan
  • Date: August 18, 2026
  • Time: 1:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
  • Pool: A

Spain vs Australia

Spain vs. Australia will face off once more at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre as they clash for supremacy in Pool C. So far both teams have picked up wins in the tournament. For instance, Spain got the better of their opponents in South Africa 3-1 in their first game of the tournament. Meanwhile, Australia also defeated Ireland 3-1 in their opener. 

With just one win separating them and only three points in total, the match on Tuesday could well establish a dominant team in Pool C for the rest of the tournament. A win will definitely lift the winning team in the points table.

  • Match: Spain vs Australia
  • Date: August 18, 2026
  • Time: 5:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre
  • Pool: C

Ireland vs South Africa

Ireland and South Africa are going to meet again in Wavre for what seems to be another Pool C game. Both teams are yet to score any points so far. It’s Ireland who lost a tight 3-1 to Australia, while South Africa had an even harder time, losing 3-1 to Spain.

Because of their current status, the result of this fixture might be decisive. If they come in a team that wins, they take three points and maintain the chance of getting through as a pool winner.

  • Match: Ireland vs South Africa
  • Date: August 18, 2026
  • Time: 8:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre
  • Pool: C

Argentina vs Netherlands

The last men’s game on the agenda will feature Argentina playing against the Netherlands at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. This is a match between the leading sides in Pool A as each of the teams has taken the victory in their first match. Argentina won 3-0 against Japan in their opening match, and the Netherlands came out winners as well by defeating New Zealand 5-1.

As things stand, the Netherlands take the Pool A lead on goal difference, while Argentina trail by a point after they also collected the three points. That means the outcome of this game might decide who stays at the top of the pool at the end of the pool stage.

  • Match: Argentina vs Netherlands
  • Date: August 18, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen
  • Pool: A

Also Read: BWF World Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen, Unnati Hooda in Action — Check India Schedule, Match Timings & Live Streaming

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Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (18 August): New Zealand vs Japan, Spain vs Australia, Ireland vs South Africa And Argentina vs Netherlands
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Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (18 August): New Zealand vs Japan, Spain vs Australia, Ireland vs South Africa And Argentina vs Netherlands
Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (18 August): New Zealand vs Japan, Spain vs Australia, Ireland vs South Africa And Argentina vs Netherlands
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