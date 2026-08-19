Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (19 August): England vs Wales, India vs Pakistan, France vs Germany And Belgium vs Malaysia

Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (19 August): Four matches are in store at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 group stage when it resumes on Wednesday, August 19. While attention centers heavily on the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan game, England vs Wales is just as big as it is an encounter between two fellow British teams. Elsewhere, top European teams France and Germany lock horns, and the hosts Belgium face Malaysia in another key pool-stage showdown. As the teams battle for a chance to go up to the next stage, every point is going to be invaluable for them to strengthen their standings.

Hockey World Cup 2026: Men’s Schedule for 19 August

Match Stage Time England vs Wales Pool D 16:00 India vs Pakistan Pool D 18:30 France vs Germany Pool B 20:30 Belgium vs Malaysia Pool B 00:00

England vs Wales

England are coming into this match on a run of good results after they displayed their abilities in great style in the first few games. Wales but will be keen to come up with an unexpected victory and also stay in the race for qualifying. The Pool D clash tends to play a big part in the group rankings, mostly as there is yet another match between India and Pakistan in the same day.

India vs Pakistan

Pakistan and India rivalry one of the most anticipated ones returns back to the World Cup stage today when the two teams meet in a decisive Pool D match. After losing to England, India will be eager to get a positive result that gets them back on track. Then again, Pakistan needs a win to prolong their campaign. Considering the long history between the two sides, the match shall definitely create excitement, pull in full houses and receive worldwide attention.

France vs Germany

France and Germany will meet in a fiercely anticipated head-to-head match in one of the games of the day that is expected to be the most thrilling one for the fans. Germany, holders of the World Cup title, are set to face France who are among the tournament protagonists in search of a significant victory for their side that will put the former champions on the defensive.

Belgium vs Malaysia

Belgium will host Malaysia and hope to get another major result after playing their second game in Pool B against an opponent. Following their international hockey triumphs in the past, Belgium was one of the top contenders for winning the championship. Meanwhile, Malaysia will aim to surprise their hosts and enhance their likelihood of furthering their run in the event.

Also Read: FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Thrash South Africa 6-1, Move Closer to Second-Round Qualification