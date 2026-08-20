Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (20 August): Australia vs South Africa, New Zealand vs Argentina, Ireland vs Spain And Netherlands vs Japan

Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (20 August): The men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 group-stage games on 20 August feature four important matches in Pools A and C. At this point, as the competition enters the second round, the sides will be aiming to secure a few vital points in their bid to rank higher. Australia, Argentina and the Netherlands are on paper the top favourites, with teams like South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain and Japan aiming to throw a spanner in the works and boost their chances of getting through qualification.
Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule – 20 August (IST)
|Time
|Match
|Pool
|14:30
|Australia vs South Africa
|Pool C
|16:00
|New Zealand vs Argentina
|Pool A
|20:30
|Ireland vs Spain
|Pool C
|21:30
|Netherlands vs Japan
|Pool A
Australia vs South Africa
Australia is scheduled to meet South Africa in a Pool C match at the Belfius Stadium in Belgium. Just before this match, Kookaburras defeated Spain 1-0, which reflected how strong their defense was and showed their capacity to get points in long matches. South Africa, on the other hand, have lost their opening games and are still aiming for their first points.
Match Details
- Match: Australia vs South Africa
- Pool: C
- Date: 20 August 2026
- Time: 2:30 PM IST
- Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre, Belgium
New Zealand vs Argentina
New Zealand vs Argentina in the pivotal Pool A game. New Zealand, Black Sticks, got the confidence of a 2-0 win over Japan in the earlier match of the tournament. Argentina, however, revealed their strength against tough opponents. The two sides are fighting for qualification, and this match may become the turning point in the pool rankings.
Match Details
- Match: New Zealand vs Argentina
- Pool: A
- Date: 20 August 2026
- Time: 4:00 PM IST
- Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands
Ireland vs Spain
Ireland’s challenge against Spain promises to be one of the tightest contests of the day. Their recent performance against South Africa has surely given all the hope. Ireland triumphed in a 4-1 win against South Africa, which marks their first men’s Hockey World Cup victory almost five decades. Spain would definitely like to take the loss for granted and regain confidence while still trying their utmost to qualify.
Match Details
- Match: Ireland vs Spain
- Pool: C
- Date: 20 August 2026
- Time: 8:30 PM IST
- Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre, Belgium
Netherlands vs Japan
The Netherlands meet Japan in the last game of the day. A major contender for the title, the Dutch will naturally not want to disappoint their home crowd. On the contrary, Japan have to get a positive result here to keep their hopes of finishing in the top half of Pool A alive.
Match Details
- Match: Netherlands vs Japan
- Pool: A
- Date: 20 August 2026
- Time: 9:30 PM IST
- Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands
Also Read: IND vs PAK Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Report: India Beat Pakistan 5-3 in High-Scoring Thriller, Seal Second-Round Qualification
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.