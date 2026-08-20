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Home > Sports News > Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (20 August): Australia vs South Africa, New Zealand vs Argentina, Ireland vs Spain And Netherlands vs Japan

Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (20 August): Australia vs South Africa, New Zealand vs Argentina, Ireland vs Spain And Netherlands vs Japan

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 continues on 20 August with Australia vs South Africa, New Zealand vs Argentina, Ireland vs Spain and Netherlands vs Japan. Crucial Pool A and Pool C matches could significantly impact qualification chances, standings and knockout-round aspirations.

Argentina will face South Africa in their final Hockey World Cup 2026 group stage match. Image Credit: X/@ArgFieldHockey
Argentina will face South Africa in their final Hockey World Cup 2026 group stage match. Image Credit: X/@ArgFieldHockey

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 08:58 IST

Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (20 August): The men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 group-stage games on 20 August feature four important matches in Pools A and C. At this point, as the competition enters the second round, the sides will be aiming to secure a few vital points in their bid to rank higher. Australia, Argentina and the Netherlands are on paper the top favourites, with teams like South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland, Spain and Japan aiming to throw a spanner in the works and boost their chances of getting through qualification.

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule – 20 August (IST)

Time Match Pool
14:30 Australia vs South Africa Pool C
16:00 New Zealand vs Argentina Pool A
20:30 Ireland vs Spain Pool C
21:30 Netherlands vs Japan Pool A

 

You Might Be Interested In

Australia vs South Africa

Australia is scheduled to meet South Africa in a Pool C match at the Belfius Stadium in Belgium. Just before this match, Kookaburras defeated Spain 1-0, which reflected how strong their defense was and showed their capacity to get points in long matches. South Africa, on the other hand, have lost their opening games and are still aiming for their first points.

Match Details

  • Match: Australia vs South Africa
  • Pool: C
  • Date: 20 August 2026
  • Time: 2:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre, Belgium

New Zealand vs Argentina

New Zealand vs Argentina in the pivotal Pool A game. New Zealand, Black Sticks, got the confidence of a 2-0 win over Japan in the earlier match of the tournament. Argentina, however, revealed their strength against tough opponents. The two sides are fighting for qualification, and this match may become the turning point in the pool rankings.

Match Details

  • Match: New Zealand vs Argentina
  • Pool: A
  • Date: 20 August 2026
  • Time: 4:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

Ireland vs Spain

Ireland’s challenge against Spain promises to be one of the tightest contests of the day. Their recent performance against South Africa has surely given all the hope. Ireland triumphed in a 4-1 win against South Africa, which marks their first men’s Hockey World Cup victory almost five decades. Spain would definitely like to take the loss for granted and regain confidence while still trying their utmost to qualify.

Match Details

  • Match: Ireland vs Spain
  • Pool: C
  • Date: 20 August 2026
  • Time: 8:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre, Belgium

Netherlands vs Japan

The Netherlands meet Japan in the last game of the day. A major contender for the title, the Dutch will naturally not want to disappoint their home crowd. On the contrary, Japan have to get a positive result here to keep their hopes of finishing in the top half of Pool A alive.

Match Details

  • Match: Netherlands vs Japan
  • Pool: A
  • Date: 20 August 2026
  • Time: 9:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

Also Read: IND vs PAK Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Report: India Beat Pakistan 5-3 in High-Scoring Thriller, Seal Second-Round Qualification

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Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (20 August): Australia vs South Africa, New Zealand vs Argentina, Ireland vs Spain And Netherlands vs Japan
Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (20 August): Australia vs South Africa, New Zealand vs Argentina, Ireland vs Spain And Netherlands vs Japan
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Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (20 August): Australia vs South Africa, New Zealand vs Argentina, Ireland vs Spain And Netherlands vs Japan

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