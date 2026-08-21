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Home > Sports News > Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (21 August): France vs South Africa, Ireland vs Malaysia And Germany vs Spain

Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (21 August): France vs South Africa, Ireland vs Malaysia And Germany vs Spain

The action of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 will continue on August 21, Friday as three important matches loom in front of us, with sides from Pool H and Pool F set to battle it out.

Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (21 August): France vs South Africa, Ireland vs Malaysia And Germany vs Spain. (Image Credits: X)
Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (21 August): France vs South Africa, Ireland vs Malaysia And Germany vs Spain. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 08:56 IST

FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026: The action of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 will continue on August 21, Friday as three important matches loom in front of us, with sides from Pool H and Pool F set to battle it out. France, South Africa, Ireland, Malaysia, Germany and Spain will be in action on Friday. It will also be the start of the second round after the first phase of the tournament.

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule – 20 August (IST)

Time Match Pool
14:30 France vs South Africa Pool H
17:30 Ireland vs Malaysia Pool h
21:30 Germany vs Spain Pool C

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 – France vs South Africa

The match between France and South Africa will take place at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium. It will be the opening game for both sides in Pool H of the second round phase, with the first round done and dusted. As a result, both France and South Africa will look to gain early momentum to gain top spot in the group standings. The two teams have been moved into the Classification Round after failing to break into Top 8.

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Match Details

  • Match: France vs South Africa
  • Pool: H
  • Date: 21 August 2026
  • Time: 14:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre, Belgium

Ireland vs Malaysia

Ireland vs Malaysia is yet another classification round game after their failure to reach the second round. Malaysia, who were clubbed alongside France, Belgium and Germany in the Pool stage, ended up winless alongside two losses and a draw. Ireland, meanwhile, suffered two losses to Spain and Australia and drew one against South Africa.

Match Details

  • Match: Ireland vs Malaysia
  • Pool: H
  • Date: 21 August 2026
  • Time: 17:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre, Belgium

Germany vs Spain

The contest between Germany and Spain will be pivotal from Group F as the two European powerhouses will lock horns in a clash of titans. Germany were impressive in the Pool stage, beating Malaysia convincingly, followed by a tight win over hosts Belgium and hanging on for a draw against France. Spain haven’t been any less impressive, with their only defeat coming to Australia and beating South Africa and Ireland convicingly.

Match Details

  • Match: Germany vs Spain
  • Pool: F
  • Date: 21 August 2026
  • Time: 20:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre, Belgium
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Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (21 August): France vs South Africa, Ireland vs Malaysia And Germany vs Spain
Tags: FIH Hockey World CupFIH Hockey World Cup 2026Germany National Hockey TeamSpain National Hockey Team

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Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (21 August): France vs South Africa, Ireland vs Malaysia And Germany vs Spain
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