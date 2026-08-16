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Home > Sports News > Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule Today: Australia vs Ireland, Spain vs South Africa, Netherlands vs New Zealand, Argentina vs Japan Match Timings

Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule Today: Australia vs Ireland, Spain vs South Africa, Netherlands vs New Zealand, Argentina vs Japan Match Timings

The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 continues on August 16 with Australia vs Ireland, Netherlands vs New Zealand, Argentina vs Japan and Spain vs South Africa. Hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, the tournament features crucial group-stage clashes and title contenders in action.

Argentina will clash against Japan in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@ArgFieldHockey
Argentina will clash against Japan in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@ArgFieldHockey

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-16 09:04 IST

Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (16 August): The second day of the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup looks set to deliver more thrilling moments, as four group matchups between Belgium and the Netherlands are planned. Well-known teams like Australia, the Netherlands, and Argentina will have their chances to impress the crowd. The joint hosting by Belgium and the Netherlands brings excitement as the competition is scheduled to take place from August 15 to August 30. This global event will be contested by 16 different national teams striving to lift this prestigious trophy.

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule – August 16 (IST)

Time Match Pool
15:00 Australia vs Ireland Pool C
18:00 Spain vs South Africa Pool C
19:30 Netherlands vs New Zealand Pool A
22:30 Argentina vs Japan Pool A

 

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Australia vs Ireland (Pool C)

Australia’s World Cup opener is set against Ireland in Wavre, Belgium. The Kookaburras go up against the Irish for the match, a game that will probably not only reveal their strengths but also expose their weaknesses. Australia’s team, ranked second in the world, consists of very experienced players who, if everything goes as expected, will bring the tournament to the country. The underdogs, Ireland, are going to have a tough time facing the high-ranked team of Australia and are trying very hard to create a shock victory in Pool C.

Australia vs Ireland Match Details

  • Date: August 16, 2026
  • Time: 3:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre, Belgium
  • Pool: C

Spain vs South Africa (Pool C)

The next Pool C match in Wavre, the focus will shift from Pool D to the clash between Spain and South Africa. Spain comes with huge expectations of winning this group stage and advancing far in the competition; meanwhile, South Africa expects to get themselves noticed by beating European teams. Given that the point tally at the pool stage is decisive for the final ranking, this match is an opening moment to be seized by either team.

Spain vs South Africa Match Details

  • Date: August 16, 2026
  • Time: 6:00 PM IST
  • Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre, Belgium
  • Pool: C

Netherlands vs New Zealand (Pool A)

On the World Cup grounds, the Netherlands will challenge a formidable New Zealand on their home turf in the biggest game of the day and the Netherlands are expected to open their campaign in the best way, at the Wagener Hockey Stadium against the green and silver-clad New Zealand. Besides, if there was ever a case of contrasting styles being tested against each other on the pitch, this will be the match where the Dutch will go all out defensively but be quite dangerous on the counter-attack and the New Zealanders are expected to respond with some very structured defensive play of their own.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Match Details

  • Date: August 16, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands
  • Pool: A

Argentina vs Japan (Pool A)

Argentina, a team that can seriously contend in an Olympic tournament or World Cup, kicks off their tournament against Japan later in the evening. It has become a common perception that the Argentinians have one of the most well-balanced teams and their expectations are probably set to get all three points. Even so Japan after having consistently made great strides internationally, will be really keen on the challenge presented with the encounter against the much higher-ranked Argentines.

Argentina vs Japan Match Details

  • Date: August 16, 2026
  • Time: 10:30 PM IST
  • Venue: Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands
  • Pool: A

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Likely To Return For West Indies ODIs After BCCI Meeting: Report

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Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule Today: Australia vs Ireland, Spain vs South Africa, Netherlands vs New Zealand, Argentina vs Japan Match Timings
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