Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule Today: Pakistan vs Wales, France vs Malaysia, India vs England Match Timings

Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule (August 17): On Monday, August 17, four very important matches of the men’s hockey World Cup 2026 will be played. The main confrontation of the day will be between India and England, which could draw the most attention, while Pakistan plays Wales in the opening game of the day, followed by France vs Malaysia. The night will be capped off by Germany taking on Belgium.

Pakistan vs Wales

Pakistan will be eager to recover from their opening 4-1 drubbing at the hands of England, while Wales will be looking to improve on their first game form of defeat at the hands of India. Both teams will see this game as vital; any result other than a victory may pit the team against the wall in the race for qualification. Pakistan’s attack will face a stern test with their relatively inexperienced defence under pressure, while Wales will be prepared to punish any mistakes at the back.

Pakistan vs Wales Match Details

Date: August 17, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen

Pool: D

France vs Malaysia

Both France and Malaysia will clash in a crucial Pool B battle in the wake of their contrasting beginnings. While France had a close shave in a 3-2 defeat to hosts Belgium, Malaysia suffered a heavy 5-1 loss to the Germans. With the Germans and the hosts Belgium, both teams would regard this as a vital match in their efforts to survive and thrive in the hunt for the next round.

France vs Malaysia Match Details

Date: August 17, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre

Pool: B

India vs England

India have by far their toughest test in the group stage when they face the world No.3 England. Men in Blue kickstarted their campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales, powered by two goals from Captain Harmanpreet Singh. England comes in with a 4-1 thrashing of 1968 World Champions Pakistan in their first match. A win for either of the sides would set them up nicely before the arch-rivals India and Pakistan take on each other on August 19.

India vs England Match Details

Date: August 17, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen

Pool: D

Germany vs Belgium

The last men’s game of the day pits two of the tournament favourites from Pool B. Germany, who won 5-1 against Malaysia, will be looking to continue their positive start to the tournament while Belgium will want to follow up their narrow 3-2 win over France in a tense battle.

Germany vs Belgium Match Details

Date: August 17, 2026

Time: 12:00 AM IST (August 18)

Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre

Pool: B

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