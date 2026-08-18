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Home > Sports News > Hockey World Cup 2026: What Does India Women’s Team Need to Qualify For Second Round? All Win, Draw And Defeat Scenarios Explained

Hockey World Cup 2026: What Does India Women’s Team Need to Qualify For Second Round? All Win, Draw And Defeat Scenarios Explained

India produced a dominant performance to thrash South Africa 6-1 in their FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Tuesday (Aug 18). The emphatic victory moved Sjoerd Marijne's side to the top of Pool D and put them within touching distance of a place in the second round. So here's what the Indian Women's Team needs in the final match of their FIH Hockey World Cup Pool D match.

Hockey World Cup 2026: What Does India Women's Team Need to Qualify For Second Round? All Win, Draw And Defeat Scenarios Explained
Hockey World Cup 2026: What Does India Women's Team Need to Qualify For Second Round? All Win, Draw And Defeat Scenarios Explained

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 22:40 IST

Hockey World Cup 2026: India produced a dominant performance to thrash South Africa 6-1 in their FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Tuesday (Aug 18). The emphatic victory moved Sjoerd Marijne’s side to the top of Pool D and put them within touching distance of a place in the second round. So here’s what the Indian Women’s Team needs in the final match of their FIH Hockey World Cup Pool D match.

What Does India Need to Qualify for the Second Round?

India’s 6-1 victory over South Africa has put them in a strong position to advance to the second round of the Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026. Earlier on Tuesday, China defeated England 4-2, meaning India only need to avoid defeat against England in their final Pool D match to secure their place in the next stage.

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A draw against England will be enough for Marijne’s team to qualify for the second round, while a victory will see India progress with an even stronger finish to the pool stage. The result of the India vs England match will also determine India’s final position in Pool D.

What Happens If India Beat England?

If India defeat England in their final Pool D match, they will secure qualification for the second round. A win would give India maximum points from their three pool matches and strengthen their position at the top of the group.

What If India Draw Against England?

A draw against England will also be enough for India to qualify for the second round. India would avoid defeat and secure the points required to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

What If India Lose Against England?

A defeat against England would complicate India’s qualification scenario. India would then have to depend on the final Pool D standings and the results involving the other teams to determine whether they finish among the positions that advance to the second round.

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Hockey World Cup 2026: What Does India Women’s Team Need to Qualify For Second Round? All Win, Draw And Defeat Scenarios Explained
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Hockey World Cup 2026: What Does India Women’s Team Need to Qualify For Second Round? All Win, Draw And Defeat Scenarios Explained
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Hockey World Cup 2026: What Does India Women’s Team Need to Qualify For Second Round? All Win, Draw And Defeat Scenarios Explained
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