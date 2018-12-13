Hockey World Cup, India vs Netherlands quarter-final: England will play the first semi-final match against Belgium on Saturday while Australia will lock horns with the Netherlands in the second semi-final which will be played later on the same day.

The Netherlands defeated India 2-1 in a quarter-final match played on Thursday in Bhubaneshwar to secure a semi-final berth. Akashdeep broke the deadlock in the 12th minute but India’s lead lasted real short as the hosts equalised the score in the dying seconds of the first quarter i.e. 15th minute. After much struggle, the Netherlands rose to the occasion and secured a sensational win. The Netherlands will now face Australia in a semi-final which will be played on Saturday.

Hockey World Cup, India vs Netherlands quarter-final: India started the first quarter strongly against a marauding Netherlands team and was duly rewarded for their efforts early in the match. Akashdeep drew the first blood for India as he scored a goal off a rebound following a penalty corner. But the hosts were victims of their own relapse in the final couple of minutes of the first quarter as the Netherlands came from behind to shell-shock them.

Nothing separated the two contesting sides in the second quarter as the ball was largely played in the midfield. India, however, came close to taking a lead in the crunch clash but the Netherlands goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak denied him the opportunity with a tremendous save. Both the teams were wary of opposing attacks and kept the defenders on their toes.

It was a similar sight in the third quarter as well where the Netherlands was a better side in terms of ball possession but both the teams lacked accuracy in front of the goal. The Dutch had gained the momentum before heading into the final quarter but a stoic Indian defence

The fourth and final quarter was the most scintillating by far in the fiercely contested encounter. The visitors kept charging with rampant runs inside India’s half but a resolute Indian side made sure that the Netherlands took nothing away from them. But in the battle nerves, the Dutch side stomped its authority in the match by securing a last-gasp winner.

Earlier in the first quarterfinal played on Wednesday, England had cruised past Argentina in a scintillating 3-2 victory while Australia had overpowered France in a 3-0 win to secure a semi-final berth. On Thursday, Germany succumbed to Belgium in a 2-1 defeat.

Now, England will play the first semi-final match against Belgium on Saturday while Australia will lock horns with the Netherlands in the second semi-final which will be played later on the same day.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More