The 14th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World cup kicks off on November 28 starting a 20 day extravaganza that will see the biggest hockey stars descend on to the stage and provide a treat for all the hockey aficionados in what is expected to be the most high profile events to be organized in the eastern Indian state of Odisha. The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will be hosting all the matches and the anticipation and excitement around the tournament is such that all the matches are sold out with locals relishing the opportunity to be a part of history. India won the rights to host this edition in 2013 after an extensive bidding process which saw Belgium, Australia, Malaysia and New Zealand competing. Bhubaneswar would be the third Indian city to host a Hockey World Cup after Delhi(2010) and Mumbai(1982). India last won a World Cup 43 years ago in Malaysia and with the support of the home crowd, they would be raring to go and achieve glory. India are currently the 5th placed team in the world and they are expected to reach at least the semi-finals stage.

This time the number of participating teams is increased to 16 from 5 confederations. The new format sees four groups of 4 teams each with the Group Winners going directly into the Quarter Finals and the teams finishing 2 and 3 going to crossover matches where 2 Placed teams of a group will play the 3 placed teams of other groups , after which the winner goes directly to quarterfinals and the tournament becomes a single elimination tournament.

The qualification of teams for this tournament was based on the principal that the Host nation and five continental champions would get an automatic entry and if host nation is continental champion then the next best team would get the automatic spot. The rest 10/11 teams would be the top placed teams at the semi-finals of the FIH Hockey World League held in 2016/17. Since India were both hosts and continental champions China was given its quota.

The four pools are as follows:

Pool A – Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, France.

Pool B – Australia, England , Ireland, China.

Pool C – Belgium ,India, Canada, South Africa.

Pool D – Netherlands, Germany, Malaysia, Pakistan.

The Odisha Government has been actively working towards making sure that a smooth and memorable tournament for both the fans and players alike is conducted and everyone can enjoy the spectacle of it. Schools have been shut closed on the day of the opening ceremony and government offices will open only till 1:30 as directed by Chief Minister’s Office.

The opening ceremony will take place on 27 November starting around 5:30 PM where Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Navin Patnaik will be present along with stars such as A.R Rahman, Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit who will perform at the event. Rahman will also perform a concert in the nearby city of Cuttack along with Salman Khan on November 28. CM Patnaik has been instrumental in preparations for this event so far and he has personally overlooked everything. Fan Parks have been created, nearby port town of Puri has been billed as a tourist hot-spot along with promotions using famous athletes and actors from across the country.

CM Patnaik personally hosted the 16 captains of the participating nations at the famous Mukhteswar Temple to seek blessings. Odisha has always been a hotbed of talent in Hockey with many players coming from the region and the state of Odisha is also the official sponsors of the Indian teams both Men and Women. Odisha has spent a lot of money and effort into this tournament and with such preparations and the hope is that the matches played in the tournament would be the icing on the cake. The first game sees Belgium take on Canada after which India take on South Africa on November 28.

