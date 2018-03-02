The festival of colours ‘Holi’ is celebrated with the same enthusiasm in India and abroad. On the auspicious occasion of Holi 2018, sports personalities have shared their wishes by posting tweets on social media site. The list of Holi 2018 wishes starts from legend Indian cricket VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Skipper Virat Kohli, Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra, Opener Shikhar Dhawan, pacer Umesh Yadav Women cricket team skipper Mithali Raj, who have shared some beautiful messages.

Not just the Indian sports personalities, Holi 2018 wishes are also shared by international sports personalities who equally famous in India. Pakistani pace legend bowler Ramiz Raja, God of bodybuilding Russel Arnold, WWE wrestler Jhon Cena and Football club Manchester City also wished their fans to have safe and prosperous celebrations. Former cricket batsman VVS Laxman tweeted ‘May your life be as colourful as the colours of Holi. May you reach new heights in life. Wishing you a very happy Holi!.’

May your life be as colourful as the colours of Holi. May you reach new heights in life. Wishing you a very happy Holi ! #Holi2018 pic.twitter.com/7SQx2ZExjd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 2, 2018

Colours bring so much joy! May the cheer of colours always remain in your life!

Happy Holi!🤗🤗😊😊 pic.twitter.com/6NwKAaUVjo — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 2, 2018

Happy Holi Peeps…. 😊🙌

Stay safe, stay blessed… #SpreadTheColours — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 2, 2018

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan shared his wishes and wrote, ‘Colours bring so much joy! May the cheer of colours always remain in your life! Happy Holi! Virendra Sehwag in his similar smashing manner swiped it out again and wrote, ‘Rangon se mat darna, Rang badalne waaon se darna. Don’t be afraid of colours, beware of people changing colours. Wish you a Holi filled with love and harmony #Holi2018’

Rangon se mat darna, Rang badalne waaon se darna. Don’t be afraid of colours, beware of people changing colours. Wish you a Holi filled with love and harmony #Holi2018 pic.twitter.com/jgiJleHrFI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 2, 2018

While others also wished their fans, family and friends to stay safe and celebrate the festival in a decent manner. Indian opener and vice-captain of cricket team shared a beautiful message with a picture of a dog, ‘Let Holi be a happy occasion for all including our animal friends. #HappyHoli’

Let Holi be a happy occasion for all including our animal friends. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/tZUB8ovJiD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 2, 2018

Happy Holi to you.. may the rainbow 🌈 of colours lighten the life!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) March 2, 2018

Have a colourful Holi my friends !!! May the colours enrich you lives … Happy Holi !!!! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) March 2, 2018

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli also shared his message through a video to celebrate safe Holi and take care of your pets.

