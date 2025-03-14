Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
Holi Celebrations 2025: Cricket Australia Extends Festive Greetings To Fans Worldwide

Cricket Australia embraced the spirit of Holi 2025, extending warm wishes to fans worldwide as they celebrated the festival of colors.

Cricket Australia embraced the spirit of Holi 2025, extending warm wishes to fans worldwide as they celebrated the festival of colors. In a special gesture, Cricket Australia brought the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy to Holi events in Melbourne, offering cricket enthusiasts a chance to capture memorable moments with the prestigious trophy.

Celebrating Holi with Cricket Enthusiasm

The event was further enlivened with exclusive giveaways, including Big Bash League (BBL) and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) merchandise such as Cricket Australia hats, enhancing the festive atmosphere. This initiative reflected the organization’s commitment to connecting with diverse communities and strengthening the bond between cricket and its global fan base.

A Trophy, Thrilling Matches, and Unforgettable Moments

Cricket Australia’s Holi celebrations aligned with its Multicultural Action Plan, emphasizing inclusivity and the global appeal of the sport. The event served as a reminder of the exhilarating moments from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final, where Australia showcased remarkable skill to secure victory over India.

In the final match, Australia’s bowlers put up an outstanding performance, restricting India to 240 runs in 50 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma’s quickfire 47, Virat Kohli’s composed 54, and KL Rahul’s steady 66 were not enough to push India beyond the challenging Australian attack. Mitchell Starc (3/55), Pat Cummins (2/34), and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) played crucial roles in dismantling the Indian batting lineup.

Despite an early setback in their chase at 47/3, Australia found a match-winning partnership in Travis Head (137 off 120 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 off 110 balls). Their composed and aggressive approach ensured a six-wicket win for Australia, with Travis Head earning the ‘Player of the Match’ honor for his spectacular century.

Though India remained undefeated throughout the tournament until the final, they fell short of clinching the ultimate prize. Nevertheless, the Holi celebrations in Melbourne reflected the enduring passion for cricket and the unifying power of the sport, bringing fans together in a colorful and joyous atmosphere.

(With Inputs from ANI)

