Cricketer Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Mayank Agarwal shared their greetings to their fans and followers on the auspicious Hidu festival Holi. The festival signifies victory of good over evil.

On the festival of colours, Virat Kohli posted a video, in which, he be seen as smeared with colours and celebrating the festival with colours. Kohli was all smile throughout the 15 seconds video and he captioned it, Happy Holi to everyone! Let's celebrate the vibrant hues, the beautiful relationships and the joyous laughter.

Cricketer Suresh Raina wished his fans saying let the colours fill life with happiness. Wishing all a very #HappyHoli.

Happy Holi to everyone! Let’s celebrate the vibrant hues, the beautiful relationships and the joyous laughter. Here’s a glimpse of my Holi with some of my friends at @MuveAcoustics 😊 #Holi2019 #MuveAcoustics #MajorFrenzyFeels

Check out the link below –https://t.co/TXov9mP6vi pic.twitter.com/N1XfnZ1y91 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 21, 2019

Youngster Mayank Agarwal shared a picture playing Holi and captioned Happy Holi! He wished his fans and supporters to have a colourful year ahead.

Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Holi! May you have a colourful year ahead!#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/S3HLk5cf3u — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) March 21, 2019

