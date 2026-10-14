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Home > Sports News > Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch HKC vs SIN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 LIVE In India

Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch HKC vs SIN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 LIVE In India

Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE Streaming: Hong Kong, China will take on Singapore in Match 14 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 on Wednesday, October 14, at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Check the match timings, live streaming details and full squads of both teams below.

Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch HKC vs SIN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 LIVE In India

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 10:39 IST

Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE Streaming: Hong Kong, China and Singapore will meet in the 14th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 on Wednesday, October 14. The match will be played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, with both teams looking to finish the group stage on a strong note.

The tournament is a step in the qualification pathway for the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with the top three teams advancing to the Asia Regional Final. Hong Kong, China will look to build on their strong performances, while Singapore will aim to continue their recovery after recording wins against China and the Maldives.

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Hong Kong, China vs Singapore Match Details

Match: Hong Kong, China vs Singapore, Match 14
Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026
Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM local time, 11:30 AM IST, 6:00 AM GMT
Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE Streaming

Where to watch Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE in India?

The match will be available for live streaming on FanCode in India and the Indian subcontinent. Viewers can access the coverage through the FanCode app or website, subject to availability.

Where to watch Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE outside India?

Viewers in other regions can check ICC.tv for live streaming, subject to regional availability and local broadcast restrictions.

Hong Kong, China vs Singapore Full Squads

Hong Kong, China Squad: Zeeshan Ali(w), Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Anshuman Rath, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Reyansh Sharma

Singapore Squad: Manpreet Singh(w/c), Surendran Chandramohan, Akshay Puri, Amartya Kaul, Riaan Naik, Pranav Sudarshan, Suryansh Gulecha, Girin Gune, Harsh Venkataram, Chandramauli Sridev, Daksh Pratap Singh Tyagi, Jeevan Santhanam, Harman Singh, Kabir Zandani, Aahan Vuthandam

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Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch HKC vs SIN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 LIVE In India
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Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch HKC vs SIN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 LIVE In India
Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch HKC vs SIN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 LIVE In India
Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch HKC vs SIN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 LIVE In India
Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch HKC vs SIN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 LIVE In India
Hong Kong, China vs Singapore LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch HKC vs SIN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 LIVE In India

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