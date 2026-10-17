Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Krunal Pandya Replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar As India’s Captain

Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fellow Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Krunal Pandya will replace him as India’s captain in the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2026 tournament. Due to Bhuvneshwar getting a recall to the Indian team for the T20I series in New Zealand, the right-arm seamer will be with the national side.

Gujarat Titans pacer Kulwant Khejroliya will replace Bhuvneshwar in the squad for the tournament, scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 1, according to a press release. Krunal will lead a squad featuring a blend of experienced IPL performers, explosive batters and versatile all-rounders, bringing depth and firepower to the fast-paced six-a-side format. The squad comprises Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya, alongside the new captain.

Bhuvneshwar’s selection for the national team marks a significant moment in his international career, with the experienced pacer set to return to the Indian setup after four years. While his absence will be felt at the Hong Kong Sixes, the team will look to Krunal’s leadership and the squad’s collective experience to make a strong impact at the tournament.

Commenting on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the national team, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Commercial & Marketing, Cricket Hong Kong, China, said,

“While we will certainly miss Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, we are delighted to see him earn a call-up to the national team. His return to international cricket after four years is a special milestone, and we wish him every success on India’s tour of New Zealand. We look forward to welcoming him back to the Hong Kong Sixes in the future.”

The RCB star could make a comeback to the Indian side as soon as on October 17, Saturday during the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Due to Arshdeep Singh’s injury, the Meerut-born cricketer received a call-up to the squad and is in line to play the series-decider. With the Men in Blue struggling for powerplay wickets in the previous game, Bhuvneshwar will hope to make a difference.

India’s updated Squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026

Krunal Pandya (c), Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Pakistan had won the 2025 edition after defeating Kuwait in the final.

(With inputs from ANI)